Argentina vs France World Cup final goes into extra time as Mbappe levels score 2-2

Kylian Mbappé, France: The star of the last World Cup at the age of 19 and he is only getting better. The speedy striker could match Brazil great Pelé in being a champion at his first two World Cups.

France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice in two minutes late in the game, including an 80th-minute penalty, to salvage a 2-2 draw with Argentina after 90 minutes and force extra time in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The Argentineans had struck through captain Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in the first half and were in complete control until Mbappe inspired a dramatic comeback for France, who had looked toothless for much of the game.