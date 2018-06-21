FRA vs PER FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Peru dominate proceedings in the second half, France 1 - 0 Peru

Live now
Jun 21, 2018 10:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
46' Substitution - Peru: Santamaria - in ; Yotun - out
Farfan - in ; Rodriguez - ou
34' GOAL!!!! Giroud's deflected attempt at goal falls perfectly for Mbappe who timed his run well. And Kylian Mbappe scores!
France 1 - 0 Peru
23' Yellow card for Guerrero of Peru for arguing with the referee.
17' Yellow card for Matuidi.
The Frenchman seems to be struggling against the pace of Advincula and pushes him down.
Starting Line-up
71' France try to attack down the left but Matuidi sees his low cross into the area cleared away to safety. That was a rare foray into the Peru half as most of this game is being played inside the French half of the pitch.
68' Shot! It's Peru again on the attack as Advincula lets one fly from outside the area. The ball curls over the crossbar but Lloris had that one covered. How much longer will the French defend be able to withstand this pressure?
66' Carrillo once again picks up the ball and tries to fire a cross into the area. Umtiti clears it out and France look to counter but are immediately cut off by the Peru defense.
64' France have been completely deprived of the ball so far in the second half. They are able to hold onto it for a brief spell but Mbappe's cross is blocked and Peru once again resume their relentless attacking. It looks like Lloris will have his work cut out in this half.
61' Again good play from Peru finds Advincula on the right who gets his cross in but Umtiti is there this time to clear it. The ball falls to Carrillo who strikes but it's way over the crossbar.
59' A lovely run from Carrillo on the right affords him some space to cross into the area. Guerrero is there but he cannot latch onto the end of it. Carrillo picks up the ball again and tries to force his way into the area but goes down following a tussle with Matuidi. He looks to the referee for a free kick but doesn't get anything from the official. Good call from the referee
57' Mbappe shows some fine skill to get past Aquino before crossing the ball to Matuidi. He shoots but doesn't connect cleanly sending the ball into the side netting.
55' Corner! Pogba picks up the ball inside the area. He does a step-over before running to the byline and playing the ball against the shins of a defender to win a corner. Mbappe takes the corner and Umtiti nearly gets a head on it but Gallese comes out to clear the ball.
53' Free-kick! France win a free kick in a dangerous position following a foul on Hernandez from Guerrero. Griezmann takes it but it's too high for any French player and Peru clear.
49' Hits the frame! A poor clearance by Varane gives the ball back to Peru. They work the ball to Aquino who shoots from outside the area. The ball curls in and hits the frame of the goal with Lloris comprehensively beaten. That was close.
48' Umtiti is writhing in pain on the pitch following a clash with Farfan. He's off the pitch for some quick medical treatment as the referee continues with the game.
46' Substitution - Peru: Santamaria - in ; Yotun - out
Farfan - in ; Rodriguez - ou
Second half! And we're off. Peru bring on Santamaria and Farfan in the second half. They will replace Yotun and Rodriguez on the pitch.
The French players are the first to come out of the tunnel. They'll be eager to seal the win here to secure their participation in the last-16.
HALF-TIME: France grab the lead against Peru as Mbappe has become the 12th teenager to score in the World Cup finals. The young striker's lightning fat pace and trickery have helped the European team counter quickly. Peru's best chance came to Guerrero, whose effort was nicely saved by Lloris. But the game promises much more in the second half, with the South American nation fighting hard to stay in the tournament.
France 1 - 0 Peru
45+2' France play the ball back to Lloris. But they quickly find a chance and attack. A wonderful ball to Giroud, who is on a run, is wasted as the striker's touch lets him down.
And the referee blows the whistle for half-time.
45' 2 minutes added on
43' SAVE!!! Mbappe leads another counter from the flank, and Griezmann sets up Hernandez for a shot on goal. But Gallese manages to block the Hernandez's effort.
42' This is turning into a quick back and forth between these two sides, as both immediately go on the offensive th moment they receive the ball. But only France have threatened to score more. Peru. for all their energy, have lacked the edge inside the opposition penalty box.
40' Gallese saves!!!! Mbappe leads a lightning fast counter from France, passes to Griezmann, who releases Giroud. But the striker just misses out as Gallese rushes forward to grab the ball.
34' GOAL!!!! Giroud's deflected attempt at goal falls perfectly for Mbappe who timed his run well. And Kylian Mbappe scores!
France 1 - 0 Peru
33' Mbappe makes a mess of it!!!! Pogba's deftly lofted ball gets to Mbappe who is onside. But the attacker misses the ball and the keeper gets it.
31' Guerrero shoots!!! And Lloris makes a vital save for France! Peru opened up the French defence and took his shot at goal. But Lloris manages to get in the way quickly.
30' Mbappe goes down momentarily with a knee to the back. But he is up now.
29' Interestingly, France' Pavard can't seem to get free down the flank for France.
28' Once again Advincula drives forward from the right flank, and passes to Flores, who cannot quite sort his foot out to continue with the same momentum. But Peru retain possession and try to switch play.
23' Yellow card for Guerrero of Peru for arguing with the referee.