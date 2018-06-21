FRA vs PER FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Kylian Mbappe's first-half goal gives France a 1-0 win

Live now
Jun 21, 2018 10:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
88' Substitution - France: Pogba - out ; Nzonzi - in
85' Yellow card! Pogba (France)
82' Substitution - Peru: Cueva - out ; Diaz - in
81' Yellow card! Aquino (Peru)
80' Substitution - France: Griezmann - out ; Fekir - in
74' Substitution - France: Mbappe - out ; Dembele - in
46' Substitution - Peru: Santamaria - in ; Yotun - out
Farfan - in ; Rodriguez - ou
34' GOAL!!!! Giroud's deflected attempt at goal falls perfectly for Mbappe who timed his run well. And Kylian Mbappe scores!
France 1 - 0 Peru
23' Yellow card for Guerrero of Peru for arguing with the referee.
17' Yellow card for Matuidi.
The Frenchman seems to be struggling against the pace of Advincula and pushes him down.
Full time! It's all over at the Ekaterinburg Arena as France book their place in the last-16. Peru fought hard in the second half but couldn't find a goal to cancel out Kylian Mbappe's first half strike. The teenager's goal gave France a 1-0 win taking them to the top of Group C with six points from their two games.
90'+4 Giroud manages to skip past Santamaria and pulls the trigger but Trauco comes in from his left-back position to put the block in.
90' +3 Peru win a free kick at the halfway line and the ball is launched into the area but Guerrero can only head the ball wide.
90' +1 Dembele takes the free kick which is headed clear. The ball falls to Matuidi at the edge of the area and the midfielder hits it first time on the volley. The ball sails wide of the post though.
90' 4 mins added time! Peru have just four more minutes to find an equalizer here. Meanwhile France take a corner short and Fekir who tries to hold onto the ball goes down under a challenge at the corner flag. Free kick for France.
89' Deschamps is quick to replace Pogba after the midfielder picks up a yellow. Nzonzi comes on for France to try and keep Peru at bay.
85' The referee books Pogba for a foul 30 metres from the French goal. Pogba rising for a header catches Farfan in the face with an outstretched arm. Guerrero is standing over the free kick and he manages to get it over the wall but it's straight at Lloris who save comfortably.
82' Dembele fires a snapshot towards goal but the ball rolls wide of the post.
81' VAR comes to the rescue once again. The referee first shows Yellow to Flores for a foul by Aquino. The VAR team was quick to whisper into the referee's ear who immediately rectifies his mistake.
78' Free kick for France as Pogba is brought down in the middle of the park by Carrillo. France are finding it increasingly difficult to get out of their own half.
73' Carillo is released down the right by a beautiful through ball. He crosses the ball for Farfan who was running beyond the far post but it's a bit too far. Farfan streches and manages to turn it towards the goal but the ball goes into the sidenetting.
71' France try to attack down the left but Matuidi sees his low cross into the area cleared away to safety. That was a rare foray into the Peru half as most of this game is being played inside the French half of the pitch.
68' Shot! It's Peru again on the attack as Advincula lets one fly from outside the area. The ball curls over the crossbar but Lloris had that one covered. How much longer will the French defend be able to withstand this pressure?
66' Carrillo once again picks up the ball and tries to fire a cross into the area. Umtiti clears it out and France look to counter but are immediately cut off by the Peru defense.
64' France have been completely deprived of the ball so far in the second half. They are able to hold onto it for a brief spell but Mbappe's cross is blocked and Peru once again resume their relentless attacking. It looks like Lloris will have his work cut out in this half.
61' Again good play from Peru finds Advincula on the right who gets his cross in but Umtiti is there this time to clear it. The ball falls to Carrillo who strikes but it's way over the crossbar.
59' A lovely run from Carrillo on the right affords him some space to cross into the area. Guerrero is there but he cannot latch onto the end of it. Carrillo picks up the ball again and tries to force his way into the area but goes down following a tussle with Matuidi. He looks to the referee for a free kick but doesn't get anything from the official. Good call from the referee
57' Mbappe shows some fine skill to get past Aquino before crossing the ball to Matuidi. He shoots but doesn't connect cleanly sending the ball into the side netting.