FRA vs BEL FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Umtiti's goal sends France charging into the finals

Live now
Jul 11, 2018 01:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
90+2' Yellow Card for Mbappe (FRA)
90+1' Substitution for Belgium - Batshuayi: In ; Chadli: Out
87' Yellow Card for Kante (FRA)
86' Substitution for France - Tolisso: In ; Matuidi: Out
80' Substitution for Belgium - Carasco: In ; Fellaini: Out
71' Yellow Card for Alderweireld (BEL)
63' Yellow Card for Hazard (BEL)
61' WASTE! Mertens was alive to a pass from Lukaku inside the France box. The cross from Mertens was cleared well by Pavard's header and it almost fell kindly for De Bruyne. But the Manchester City man's attempt was scuffed and Lloris simply caught the ball.
60' Substitution for Belgium - Dries Mertens: In ; Dembele: Out
52' GOAL! Umtiti (FRA)
France 1-0 Belgium
Well, that's it for our coverage of this semi-final clash between France and Belgium. Join us again tomorrow for the other semi-final game as England take on Croatia to decide who will meet France in the Final.
FULL-TIME: And it is al over! The referee finally blows the whistle to end the game and Belgium's dreams. France are on their way to the final. And Didier Deschamps is on his way to the World Cup final as a manager for France, so many years after he went there as one of his country's players.
France are going to the final.
France 1-0 Belgium
90+5' SAVE! Courtois makes another save against a Tolisso shot from just inside the box. Corner for France. But we are in the last minute.
90+4' Vertonghen fouled Mbappe while trying to win back the ball for Belgium. And he got booked for that offence. Mbappe's dramatics though, are not amusing.
90+4' Yellow Card for Vertonghen (BEL)
90+4' It is now turning into a back and forth as both teams try to play quickly on the counter.
90+3' SAVE! Griezmann had the ball at the edge of the Belgian box and was free. He took his shot on goal. And Courtois had ro dive to his right to make a svae. Belgium try to counter now.
90+2' Yellow Card for Mbappe (FRA)
90+1' Substitution for Belgium - Batshuayi: In ; Chadli: Out
90+1' Foul on Pogba by Chadli, close to the Belgium penalty box. Not very clever from the Belgian.
90' Belgium are getting desperate now.
6 minutes added on.
89' ALMOST! Lukaku missed another pass sent for him into the box!
88' Nzonzi managed to get a header to De Bruyne's ball and clear it. Mbappe flicked it further away.
87' Yellow Card for Kante (FRA)
87' Foul on Hazard at the edge of the France box. Promising free kick for Belgium.
86' Substitution for France - Tolisso: In ; Matuidi: Out
86' Matuidi is down again. He looks dazed. He is being escorted off the pitch by medical staff.
85' Substitution for France - Nzonzi: In ; Giroud: Out
83' Play resumes as Hazard returns to the pitch.
82' Hazard and Matuidi were down after a collision in the build-up to that shot by Witsel. Hazard is up and about, but Matuidi is being helped up by the medical staff.
81' SAVE! Lloris made a good save after Witsel took a powerful shot on goal from the edge of the box.
81' We are in the last 10 minutes as things are beginning to get desperate for Belgium.
80' Substitution for Belgium - Carasco: In ; Fellaini: Out
80' Hazard stays down after the referee waves off his appeals for a foul at the edge of the France box by Giroud.
78' Free kick for France close to the Belgium penalty area yielded nothing,