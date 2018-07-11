App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 11, 2018 01:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FRA vs BEL FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Umtiti's goal sends France charging into the finals

Catch all the highlights from FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-final match between France and Belgium, from the Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg.

highlights

  • Jul 11, 01:33 AM (IST)

    Well, that's it for our coverage of this semi-final clash between France and Belgium. Join us again tomorrow for the other semi-final game as England take on Croatia to decide who will meet France in the Final. 

  • Jul 11, 01:27 AM (IST)
  • Jul 11, 01:27 AM (IST)
  • Jul 11, 01:26 AM (IST)

    FULL-TIME: And it is al over! The referee finally blows the whistle to end the game and Belgium's dreams. France are on their way to the final. And Didier Deschamps is on his way to the World Cup final as a manager for France, so many years after he went there as one of his country's players. 

    France are going to the final. 

    France 1-0 Belgium

  • Jul 11, 01:23 AM (IST)

    90+5' SAVE! Courtois makes another save against a Tolisso shot from just inside the box. Corner for France. But we are in the last minute. 

  • Jul 11, 01:22 AM (IST)

    90+4' Vertonghen fouled Mbappe while trying to win back the ball for Belgium. And he got booked for that offence. Mbappe's dramatics though, are not amusing. 

  • Jul 11, 01:21 AM (IST)

    90+4' Yellow Card for Vertonghen (BEL)

  • Jul 11, 01:21 AM (IST)

    90+4' It is now turning into a back and forth as both teams try to play quickly on the counter. 

  • Jul 11, 01:21 AM (IST)

    90+3' SAVE! Griezmann had the ball at the edge of the Belgian box and was free. He took his shot on goal. And Courtois had ro dive to his right to make a svae. Belgium try to counter now. 

  • Jul 11, 01:20 AM (IST)

    90+2' Yellow Card for Mbappe (FRA)

  • Jul 11, 01:19 AM (IST)

    90+1' Substitution for Belgium - Batshuayi: In ; Chadli: Out

  • Jul 11, 01:18 AM (IST)

    90+1' Foul on Pogba by Chadli, close to the Belgium penalty box. Not very clever from the Belgian. 

  • Jul 11, 01:18 AM (IST)

    90' Belgium are getting desperate now. 

    6 minutes added on. 

  • Jul 11, 01:17 AM (IST)

    89' ALMOST! Lukaku missed another pass sent for him into the box! 

  • Jul 11, 01:16 AM (IST)

    88' Nzonzi managed to get a header to De Bruyne's ball and clear it. Mbappe flicked it further away. 

  • Jul 11, 01:15 AM (IST)

    87' Yellow Card for Kante (FRA)

  • Jul 11, 01:15 AM (IST)

    87' Foul on Hazard at the edge of the France box. Promising free kick for Belgium. 

  • Jul 11, 01:14 AM (IST)

    86' Substitution for France - Tolisso: In ; Matuidi: Out

  • Jul 11, 01:13 AM (IST)

    86' Matuidi is down again. He looks dazed. He is being escorted off the pitch by medical staff. 

  • Jul 11, 01:13 AM (IST)

    85' Substitution for France - Nzonzi: In ; Giroud: Out

  • Jul 11, 01:11 AM (IST)

    83' Play resumes as Hazard returns to the pitch. 

  • Jul 11, 01:10 AM (IST)

    82' Hazard and Matuidi were down after a collision in the build-up to that shot by Witsel. Hazard is up and about, but Matuidi is being helped up by the medical staff. 

  • Jul 11, 01:09 AM (IST)

    81' SAVE! Lloris made a good save after Witsel took a powerful shot on goal from the edge of the box. 

  • Jul 11, 01:08 AM (IST)

    81' We are in the last 10 minutes as things are beginning to get desperate for Belgium.

  • Jul 11, 01:08 AM (IST)
  • Jul 11, 01:08 AM (IST)

    80' Substitution for Belgium - Carasco: In ; Fellaini: Out

  • Jul 11, 01:07 AM (IST)

    80' Hazard stays down after the referee waves off his appeals for a foul at the edge of the France box by Giroud. 

  • Jul 11, 01:07 AM (IST)
  • Jul 11, 01:06 AM (IST)

    78' Free kick for France close to the Belgium penalty area yielded nothing, 

  • Jul 11, 01:04 AM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.