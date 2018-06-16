Fra vs Aus FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Lloris' save keeps France in the game, scores level at half time

Live now
Jun 16, 2018 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
61' Goal Jedinak (Aus) France 1 - 1 Australia
56' Goal Griezmann (Fra) - France 1 - 0 Australia
14' Yellow card! Leckie (Australia)
Australia Team News
France Team News
62' Jedinak calmly rolls the ball to the right side of the goal as Lloris goes the wrong way. Two penalties in the span of five minutes here and the scores are level once again.
61' Goal Jedinak (Aus) France 1 - 1 Australia
59' Penalty! This time it's France who are at the receiving end of the decision. Umtiti tries to head away the free kick but only connects with his hand.
58' Griezmann calmly scores his first goal in the World Cup dispatching the ball into the right side of the goal. The Aussie keeper had no chance of stopping that one.
56' Goal Griezmann (Fra) - France 1 - 0 Australia
55' VAR Review - Penalty! VAR replays reveal that Risdon didn't play the ball there and France are the first team to benefit from the VAR review. Yellow Card is out for Risdon and Griezmann takes the ball for the Penalty.
54' Penalty? Pogba receives the ball on the halfway line and he takes a touch before releasing Griezmann. Risdon is the defender there and he puts in a slide which brings down Greizmann. The referee doesn't call for a penalty but it is sent up for a review.
52' The Australians come charging down the right flank. The cross comes in and Nabbout stretches his foot to guide it in but Varane is there to block the flick. He then collects the ball and calmly clears it towards Dembele who is brought down winning the foul.
49' Hernandez hits the turf holding his face in pain. He clashed with Leckie as both were challenging for the ball. He's able to continue though as the French continue to press higher up the field.
47' Pogba releases Hernandez on the left and the French left back whips a cross in. The ball is flicked on by Dembele but is then cleared away by the Aussies.
46' Second half! Griezmann gets us on the way. France have had more chances but Australia are the one's who came closest to scoring. Can Griezmann conjure up something special up front?
The players are back for the second half! Which team is going to break the deadlock here?
Half-time: What a half of football this has been. After a solid start by France the Aussies were the ones who came the closest to taking the lead but were denied by the left hand of Lloris. The Australian center backs have being doing a great job keeping the French attackers at bay. What is Deschamps going to come up with to counter the staunch Australian defense.
45' Shot! The ball rolls out to Behic who finds himself unmarked on the edge of the French penalty area. He wraps his right boot around the ball but the shot is wide and once again Lloris isn't called into action.
43' Pogba plays another excellent ball over the top towards Griezmann who was all set to tap it into the back of the net but the outstretched boot of the Australian Sainsbury once again denies him the opportunity to put France ahead.
40' Foul! Kante continues to nip at Rogic's heels finally giving away the foul in the Austraian half. France are trying to press higher up the pitch now.
39' The Australians have grown into the game after a slow start. Their center backs have been exceptional to be able to contain the dangerous French front three.
36' A mistake by Australia gifts Mbappe the ball and the young forward starts charging towards the goal. Mooy puts in a perfectly timed tackle as he takes the ball off the Frenchman's feet.
32' Mbappe receives the ball on the edge of the area and he releases Hernandez on the left side who is in acres of space. He goes for a shot across the face of the goal but Milligan is there to boot the ball away for a corner.
30' Chance! France win the ball in the Aussie half and a ball is played over the top towards Griezmann. The French forward extends his foot and pulls the ball out of the air but once again the Aussie center backs are at hand and close down the striker immediately before he is able to pull the trigger.
28' Free kick! Australia win yet another set piece this time near the touchline on the right side. Mooy sends the ball into the center of the penalty area but Lloris comes out and extends his arms to collect the ball.
25' Mbappe receives the ball on the edge of the penalty area and beautifully spins away from his marker, but another Yellow shirt is there to clear the ball away.
22' Dembele receives the ball down the left flank and he takes off on those quick feet of his. Risdon is there though and he gets his body in the way. The referee sees nothing wrong in the challenge there as Dembele goes flying into the turf.
21' Australia are seeing more of the ball here after a nervy start by them. Pogba however is looking dangerous in the center as he is constantly able to turn and find a player in front of him.
17' Save! Australia win another free kick near the touchline. The ball is chipped in and is headed down towards the bottom corner of Lloris's goal, the French no.1 who hasn't had much to do pulls out a wonderful reflex save with his left palm to keep the scores level. That was the closest chance of the game so far.
14' Leckie is the first man to be booked as he hacks down Hernandez on the left side of the pitch. Griezmann lines up the free kick but it's headed away for a corner.