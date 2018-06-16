Fra vs Aus FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Griezmann and Pogba take France to victory

80' Brilliant from the strong French midfielder. Pogba picks up the ball at the halfway line and exchanges a quick one-two before receiving a brilliant flick from Giroud, the tackle comes in but the ball deflects off Pogba and makes its way over the head of Ryan and goes in off the crossbar. There is a little confusion at first as the ball bounces out after crossing the line but the referee points to the center of the pitch. Could that be the winning goal?