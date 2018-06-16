Fra vs Aus FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Griezmann and Pogba take France to victory

Live now
highlights
84' Substitution - Australia: Kruse - out ; Arzani - in
80' Goal! Pogba (Fra) France 2 - 1 Australia
78' Substitution - France: Tolisso - out ; Matuidi - in
75' Yellow card! Tolisso (France)
71' Substitution - Australia: Rogic - out ; Irvine - in
69' Substitution - France: Griezmann - out ; Giroud - in
Dembele - out ; Fekir - in
63' Substitution Australia: Nabbout - out ; Juric - in
61' Goal Jedinak (Aus) France 1 - 1 Australia
56' Goal Griezmann (Fra) - France 1 - 0 Australia
14' Yellow card! Leckie (Australia)
Antoine Griezmann is declared the Man of the Match for his performance up front. He won and scored a penalty while also creating numerous chances for France,
Full time! France come away with 3 points! First VAR and then Goal-line technology coming to France's rescue. Australia equalised with a penalty after Umtiti handled the ball unnecessarily in the area but the French front line were excellent creating opportunities all through the game.
94' Australians are coming charging forward now. The ball into the box is cleared out for a throw in by Varane. The resulting throw in is well defended by France again.
92' Ryan is closed down quickly as France continue to pile the pressure higher up field. His clearance is deflected out for a throw in.
90' + 5: Five minutes will be added on for all the substitutions and stoppages. France are still very much on the front foot here.
89' Mbappe is released down the right and Ryan has to come all the way to the edge of the Penalty area to close down the striker. Mbappe rolls the ball away from the keeper and tries to find a teammate in the penalty area. He chips the ball in from the touchline but France are guilty of over elaborating as the ball is nipped away from Pogba before he could pull the trigger.
87' Free kick! Fekir takes the resulting free kick but it's poorly executed as he smashes it into the two man wall.
86' Australia have four minutes to come up with an equaliser. Behich loses the ball to Fekir and then has to concede the four before the midfielder enters the penalty area earning himself a Yellow card!
80' Brilliant from the strong French midfielder. Pogba picks up the ball at the halfway line and exchanges a quick one-two before receiving a brilliant flick from Giroud, the tackle comes in but the ball deflects off Pogba and makes its way over the head of Ryan and goes in off the crossbar. There is a little confusion at first as the ball bounces out after crossing the line but the referee points to the center of the pitch. Could that be the winning goal?
78' Maybe that yellow card had something to do with Tolisso's substitution, but Matuidi could use his experience here to open up this stubborn Australian defense.
76' Juric leads a counter and Tolisso cynically trips him before he can inflict more damage earning himself a yellow card. The resulting free kick is cleared away by France.
74' France have had 10 shots at goal with five hitting the target as opposed to Australia's 3 shots with just one on target. Another French goal seems inevitable here but who will be the man to score it?
72' Shot! France win a corner and the Aussies head the ball away from goal but it's only as far as Pavar at the edge of the penalty area. Pavar tries a first time volley but the ball is too high and the resulting shot is even higher as it sails into the stands.
70' Deshamps bringing on his big center forward in the form of Giroud. Fekir will add a bit of practical flair to that midfield too. Australia will have a whole new set of problems with Giroud up front now.
66' Leckie is forced to go back the wrong way and his back pass to the keeper is a tad too slow. Mbappe is racing towards the ball but Ryan gets there just a second before the Frenchman. What a save there for Leckie, he should be grateful to Ryan.
65' Australia make the first change as Nabbout is replaced by their regular number 9 Tomi Juric. Will we see more from Australian front line now? They are immediately on the front foot here.
62' Jedinak calmly rolls the ball to the right side of the goal as Lloris goes the wrong way. Two penalties in the span of five minutes here and the scores are level once again.
59' Penalty! This time it's France who are at the receiving end of the decision. Umtiti tries to head away the free kick but only connects with his hand.