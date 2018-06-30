FRA vs ARG FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Griezmann scores from the penalty spot, France 1 - 0 Argentina

Live now
Jun 30, 2018 08:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
11' Goal!!! France 1 - 0 Argentina (Griezmann)
10' Yellow card! Rojo (Argentina)
Starting line-up
37' Penalty Appeal! Di Maria plays in Messi inside the area. Griezmann is marking the Argentinean skipper and Messi goes down in a tangle of legs but the referee waves play on.
34' Giroud knocks down the ball for Griezmann who was about to pull the trigger from inside the box but Umtiti puts in the tackle to get the ball away. Kante wins the ball back for France and plays it towards Giroud who loses the ball to Rojo. Good pressure this from France.
31' That was a complete breakdown of communication between the two French strikers. Giroud has the ball in a dangerous position and he tries to find Griezmann who was making a run towards goal but he plays it down the right while Griezmann makes a dart downt he left. Armani comfortably collects the ball.
29' Chance for Argentina! Finally Argentina manage to get close to the French goal. Mercado overlaps on the right and gets into a good crossing position but his half-volley goes out for a goal kick.
26' Chance! France are finding some pockets of space behind the Argentinean defense. Griezmann races down the right and quickly moves past Rojo who almost conceded another penalty as he put in the tackle. Griezmann stays on his feet and plays a low cross across the face of goal but Armani collects the ball.
25' Mascherano plays Perez through with a cushioned through ball. Umtiti is marking the midfielder and goes down inside the area as Perez charges towards the ball. Lloris comes out to collect as the referee sees nothing wrong in the way Umtiti went down.
19' Free kick! France once again break with pace with Pogba finding Mbappe with a brilliant pass over the top. The pacy midfielder bursts forward and makes his way past Tagliafico before the defender tripped him from behind earning himself a yellow card. Pogba takes the free kick from the edge of the area but cannot keep it down.
17' Corner! Di Maria takes the corner from the left side but he can't get it past the first man at the near post. France try to break forward with pace as they once again hit he ball up to Mbappe but the ball is taken off him by an Argentina defender.
16' Argentina are sending men forward now but aren't able to find any pockets of space close to the French area. France are brilliantly maintaining their shape in defense.
11' Goal!!! In truth it never looked like Griezmann would miss from there. He calmly slots the ball down the left side and Armani went the wrong way.
11' Goal!!! France 1 - 0 Argentina (Griezmann)
10' Yellow card! Rojo (Argentina)
10' Penalty! Mbappe made a brilliant run from halfway inside his own half all the way into the Argentina area. Rojo was well beaten by the 19-year-olds pace and pulled him down before he could get to the ball and pull the trigger. The referee immediately points to the spot and books Rojo.
8' Hits the crossbar! Mbappe sprints towards the area before Mascherano comes across to hack him down. Griezmann lines up the free kick from about 25 yards out and curls it beautifully towards the top corner but the ball rattles the crossbar and goes out. That was almost 1-0 to France.
5' Chance! Di Maria is played though with an excellent ball over the top. He is ushered towards the left side of the area by a defender and finally curls the ball out of play as he was attempting to put a cross in. That was a wasted opportunity for Argentina.
4' Foul! The referee has a word with Matuidi after the French man hacked down Messi close to the halfway line. Banega fires in the free kick but it's comfortably cleared away by France.
3' Both teams lose the ball in the center of the field before Pogba clattered into Banega awarding Argentina with a free kick.
Kick off! Both teams are playing in their traditional colours which only makes this mouth watering fixture more pleasing to the eye. France are on the front foot immediately.
The players are walking onto the pitch. The fans in the stadium are making sure that their excitement is heard. We shall have the national anthems soon.
How they've fared so far:
Argentina - This Argentina team haven't fully kicked into the gear at the World Cup but that is a problem they've been facing ever since the qualifiers. They haven't managed to find any fluidity in their game despite boasting of the likes of a certain Lionel Messi in their ranks.
France - France on the other hand have a pleasant mix of youth and experience in their starting line-up. While they haven't lacked in creating chances their conversion rate hasn't been impressive in the group stages. They will hope that Griezmann, Mbappe and Giroud will have their shooting boots on tonight.
So Argentina have named a side without any recognized striker in it with Lionel Messi expected to feature as a false nine. The only change from their previous game is that Cristian Pavon comes in for Gonzalo Higuain.
France make six changes to the side that played out a dismal 0-0 draw with Denmark, the only goalless game of the tournament so far.
Do you know which players to watch out for in this round of 16 fixture?
Check out the gamechangers who will be taking to the field tonight.
Starting line-up:
France - Lloris, Hernandez, Umtiti, Varane, Pavard, Kante, Pogba, Matudi, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.
Argentina - Armani, Rojo, Otamendi, Pavon, Mercado, Tagliafico, Banega, Perez, Mascherano, Messi, Di Maria.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the last 16 encounter between France and Argentina at the Kazan Arena.