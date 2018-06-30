FRA vs ARG FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Griezmann scores from the penalty spot, France 1 - 0 Argentina

How they've fared so far:

Argentina - This Argentina team haven't fully kicked into the gear at the World Cup but that is a problem they've been facing ever since the qualifiers. They haven't managed to find any fluidity in their game despite boasting of the likes of a certain Lionel Messi in their ranks.

France - France on the other hand have a pleasant mix of youth and experience in their starting line-up. While they haven't lacked in creating chances their conversion rate hasn't been impressive in the group stages. They will hope that Griezmann, Mbappe and Giroud will have their shooting boots on tonight.