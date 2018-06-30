FRA vs ARG FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: France edge Argentina in seven goal thriller

58' Goal!!! What a strike! Griezmann makes a run to the byline on the right side before curling a cross into the area. Argentina don't get the clearance away and the ball lobs out to Pavard on the edge of the area. The right back slices across the ball with prefect technique, hitting it on the half volley. The shot is stunning and whizzes into the top corner. What a way to pull your team back into this game.