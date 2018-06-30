FRA vs ARG FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: France edge Argentina in seven goal thriller

Live now
Jun 30, 2018 09:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Starting line-up
That's it from us folks. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. Stay tuned as we bring you all of the action from the second last 16 encounter between Uruguay and Portugal.
Full time! It's all over, France are through to the quarter finals and Argentina go home. What a goal fest we've had here. Argentina came from behind to lead 2-1 before three quick goals from France completely changed the complexion of the game. This will definitely go down as a World Cup classic.
90' +5' Chance! Giroud tries to run the ball down to the corner flag but it goes out for a goal kick. There is just enough time for one last Argentina effort towards goal. Aguero releases the ball down the left and a cross is fed into the area. Meza is there and he tries to divert the ball into the goal but it sails wide.
92' + 3' Yellow card! Otamendi (Arg) ; Giroud (Fra) - Both Otamendi and Giroud are booked after a mass brawl broke out in the center of the pitch following Mercado's foul on Pogba.
92' +2' Goal!!! Just like that Argentina pull one goal back. Messi sends in a brilliantly flighted pass towards the far post and Aguero does well to steer his header into the bottom left corner of the goal. Can Argentina force this game into extra time?
92' +2' Goal!!! France 4 - 3 Argentina (Aguero)
90' Four minutes added on. Argentina have just four minutes to save their World Cup campaign as their fans look on in shock from the stands.
89' Di Maria bursts forward down the right side this time. He cuts the ball back at the last moment beating his marker and fires a low shot towards goal with his left. Umtiti is there at the near post and clears it out for a corner.
88' Substitution - France: Mbappe - out ; Thauvin - in
86' Messi threads a clever pass to Aguero who tries to shoot but sees it blocked by Varane.
85' Shot! Mascherano plays in Messi inside the France penalty area. He gets past Umtiti but loses his balance as he lines up the shot sending a tame effort which Lloris collects easily.
83' Substitution - France: Griezmann - out ; Fekir - in
82' Here's a fun stat for you, 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe becomes the youngest player since a certain 17-year-old Pele to score twice in the knockout stages of the World Cup.
80' Shot! Messi feeds Meza on the right side of the box. He has a go at goal but the ball deflects off a defender and Lloris safely collects it.
77' France try to pick out Griezmann once again with a lofted pass from defense but Armani comes out quickly to collect the ball before the striker can reach it.
75' Substitution - France: Matuidi - off ; Tolisso - on
74' Kante charges down the right with the ball and plays the ball through to Mbappe who is in a two-on-one situation with Giroud for support. His first touch is a poor one though and Argentina are able to clear away the danger.
72' Yellow card! Pavard (France)
71' Giroud gets behind the defense on the left side of the area and has only the keeper to beat from a tight angle. He fires in a low shot but it whizzes past the side netting.
71' Yellow card! Matuidi (France) - The midfielder picks up his second yellow card of the tournament which means he will miss France's quarterfinal clash if they go through here.
68' Goal!!! What a beautiful free flowing move by France. They play the ball out of defense to Matuidi in midfield who finds Giroud outside the area. The forward releases Mbappe with a crisp first touch pass and the young winger uses his pace to get to the ball before firing a low first-time effort past Armani for his second goal.
68' Goal!!! France 4 - 2 Argentina (Mbappe)
66' Substitution - Argentina: Perez - out ; Aguero - in
64' Goal!!! What a game this is, two goals in six minutes! Mbappe picks up the ball inside a crowded Argentina area. He drops his shoulder and pushes the ball into space before reaching it with a burst of pace and driving a low left-footed shot underneath Armani to score.
64' Goal!!! France 3 - 2 Argentina (Mbappe)
58' Goal!!! What a strike! Griezmann makes a run to the byline on the right side before curling a cross into the area. Argentina don't get the clearance away and the ball lobs out to Pavard on the edge of the area. The right back slices across the ball with prefect technique, hitting it on the half volley. The shot is stunning and whizzes into the top corner. What a way to pull your team back into this game.