Formula One: Michael Schumacher’s iconic Jordan 191 is up for sale

The Jordan 191 (Wikimedia)

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher’s first F1 racing car – a stunning Jordan 191, which he drove in the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix is up for sale.

The F1 car that had once been voted one of the most attractive racing cars ever was the car that Michael Schumacher had driven during his debut run on the tracks.

Schumacher’s first Formula One car, which has a 7-Up-inspired green and blue livery, is being sold for £1.25 million, i.e., Rs 13 crore, approximately.

According to a report by The Sun, the buyer will get to take home the steering wheel in a special frame, a Schumacher-signed model, along with a certificate of authenticity.

The Jordan 191 is up for sale on Speedmaster.

Notably, though most Formula One cars that go up for sale are referred to as “rolling chassis” because it is only the car’s bodywork that is sold and no equipment required to run it are included, the Jordan 191 will come with its V8 Ford and was used at the Donington racetrack in 2021.