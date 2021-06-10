MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Formula One: Michael Schumacher’s iconic Jordan 191 is up for sale

Michael Schumacher’s first Formula One racing car – a stunning Jordan 191, which he drove in the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix is being sold for £1.25 million.

Moneycontrol News
June 10, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST
The Jordan 191 (Wikimedia)

The Jordan 191 (Wikimedia)

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher’s first F1 racing car – a stunning Jordan 191, which he drove in the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix is up for sale.

The F1 car that had once been voted one of the most attractive racing cars ever was the car that Michael Schumacher had driven during his debut run on the tracks.

Schumacher’s first Formula One car, which has a 7-Up-inspired green and blue livery, is being sold for £1.25 million, i.e., Rs 13 crore, approximately.

According to a report by The Sun, the buyer will get to take home the steering wheel in a special frame, a Schumacher-signed model, along with a certificate of authenticity.

The Jordan 191 is up for sale on Speedmaster.

Close
Notably, though most Formula One cars that go up for sale are referred to as “rolling chassis” because it is only the car’s bodywork that is sold and no equipment required to run it are included, the Jordan 191 will come with its V8 Ford and was used at the Donington racetrack in 2021.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cars #Formula One #Michael Schumacher #Sports
first published: Jun 10, 2021 07:56 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey