    Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor banned by ICC for 3 and half years for delay in reporting spot-fixing approach

    In a statement, the ICC said Brendan Taylor admitted to being in breach of the provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

    PTI
    January 28, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
    Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor was on Friday banned for three and a half years by the ICC for failing to report a 2019 spot-fixing approach by an Indian businessman on time and was also handed a one month suspension for failing a dope test which was linked to his intake of cocaine during the episode.

    In a statement, the ICC said Taylor admitted to being in breach of the provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

    "Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been banned from all cricket for three and a half years after he accepted breaching four charges of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and, separately, one charge of the ICC Anti-Doping Code,” the ICC said.

    On January 24, Taylor made a stunning disclosure that he was blackmailed after "foolishly” taking cocaine during his meeting with an Indian businessman.

    Taylor said he is facing a multi-year ban from the ICC for delay in reporting a corrupt approach by an Indian businessman in 2019.

    Taylor had claimed that he was invited by the businessman to India to discuss ”sponsorships” and potential launch of a T20 event in Zimbabwe besides an offer of USD 15,000 in October 2019.

    He did not name the businessman in question.

    The 35-year-old, who played 205 ODIs, 34 Tests and 45 T20s before retiring last year, said he was also given a part payment to spot fix matches, which, according to him, he never did.

    He tested positive for Benzoylecognine, which is primarily a result of cocaine ingestion.

    "This one-month suspension will run concurrently with the suspension of three and a half years under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Mr Taylor will be free to resume his involvement in the game on 28 July 2025,” the ICC stated.
    Tags: #Brendan Taylor #ICC #Sports #Zimbabwe
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 07:23 pm
