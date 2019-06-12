Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev unveils daily fantasy sports platform Apne11

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev on June 12 unveiled Apne 11, a daily fantasy sports platform.

This is yet another entry in the fantasy sports space which has as many as 70 operators already. But the industry is booming as fantasy sports leagues in India are witnessing increasing traction as the number of users grew from 0.2 crore in 2016 to 2 crore in 2018. In 2019, the number has gone up to 5 crore.

On Apne 11, players can form their own team from the players on the actual field and be awarded points in accordance with the performance of the selected team combination.

Kapil Dev is the brand ambassador and brand advisor for Apne11.

The platform has also announced launch offer wherein users will get 100 percent cash bonus deposits and an opportunity to play against Kapil Dev by participating in the Kapil League. The highest scorer on Kapil Dev’s leader board will win Rs 25 lakh.

“The Indian market is the fastest growing fantasy sports market in the world, the market is projected to touch $5 billion in the next two years,” said Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation.

While cricket and football will be at the forefront of Apne11’s current product design, the platform is looking forward to bringing all sport on one platform in the coming years.

“The gaming industry is undergoing a revolution and with one of the world’s largest youth populations, India is poised to become one of the world’s leading markets in the gaming sector. We want to make daily fantasy sports game experience simpler and reach tier 2 and tier 3 cities,” said Ratul Sethi, Founder Apne11.

Sports gaming is evolving thanks to the availability of cheap data and smartphones. Internet connectivity is one of the major reasons these games are growing. Users, be it from a large city to a small village, if they understand the game, can make money and be part of the fantasy sports.