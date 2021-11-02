Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini indicted for fraud in Switzerland

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, left, and UEFA President Michel Platini engaged in conversation during the 65th FIFA Congress held at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland. (PC-AP)

Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were charged with fraud and other offenses by Swiss prosecutors on Tuesday after a six-year investigation into a controversial $2 million payment.

The 85-year-old Blatter and 66-year-old Platini now face a trial within months at federal criminal court in Bellinzona.

ALSO READ: Unending agony of the Indian football fan

“This payment damaged FIFA’s assets and unlawfully enriched Platini,” Swiss federal prosecutors said in a statement.