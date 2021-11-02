MARKET NEWS

Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini indicted for fraud in Switzerland

The 85-year-old Blatter and 66-year-old Platini now face a trial within months at federal criminal court in Bellinzona.

Associated Press
November 02, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, left, and UEFA President Michel Platini engaged in conversation during the 65th FIFA Congress held at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland. (PC-AP)

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, left, and UEFA President Michel Platini engaged in conversation during the 65th FIFA Congress held at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland. (PC-AP)


Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were charged with fraud and other offenses by Swiss prosecutors on Tuesday after a six-year investigation into a controversial $2 million payment.


The 85-year-old Blatter and 66-year-old Platini now face a trial within months at federal criminal court in Bellinzona.


“This payment damaged FIFA’s assets and unlawfully enriched Platini,” Swiss federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Associated Press
