Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan who tested positive for COVID-19 dies

Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan has died at 73. He had suffered from kidney failure and was put on a ventilator at Medanta hospital in Gurugram. Chauhan who had also served as a Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh government, was initally admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive in July.

Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was 73 and is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who is scheduled to arrive from Melbourne later in the day.

According to PTI,brother Pushpendra Chauhan said the cricketer was put on life support for nearly 36 hours.

"My elder brother Shri Chetan Chauhan has left us today after fighting a good battle. I sincerely thank everyone who had prayed for his recovery. His son Vinayak will be reaching anytime and we will then perform last rites," Pushpendra told PTI.

Chauhan, who was Sunil Gavaskar''s longest serving opening partner, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI in Lucknow on July 12 after being found COVID-19 positive.

Due to kidney related ailments, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

On Friday (August 14) night, he had a multi-organ failure and was put on ventilator support.

