Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater arrested after domestic incident: Reports

Opening batsman Michael Slater played 74 tests from 1993-2001 and 42 one-day internationals before becoming a fixture on Australian TV screens as a cricket commentator for 15 years.

Reuters
October 20, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST
Michael Slater was dumped from the Seven Network’s cricket commentary team in September after three years with the Australian broadcaster. (File image: Instagram/mj_slats)

Former Australia batsman Michael Slater has been arrested in Sydney after a domestic violence incident, Australian media reported on October 20. Slater’s manager Sean Anderson declined to comment on the reports.

New South Wales (NSW) police said they had started an investigation on October 19 into reports of a domestic violence incident last week.

"Following inquiries, detectives attended a home at Manly about 9:20 a.m. and spoke with a 51-year-old man. He has since been arrested and taken to Manly police station," NSW Police said in a statement on October 20.

Opening batsman Slater played 74 tests from 1993-2001 and 42 one-day internationals before becoming a fixture on Australian TV screens as a cricket commentator for 15 years.

Slater was dumped from the Seven Network’s cricket commentary team in September after three years with the Australian broadcaster.

The 51-year-old caused controversy in May after a furious tirade against Prime Minister Scott Morrison on social media.

Slater said Morrison had "blood on (his) hands" after the government temporarily banned Australians from returning home from India as the Asian nation battled a major COVID-19 outbreak.
Reuters
Tags: #Australia #cricket #Current Affairs #Sports #world
first published: Oct 20, 2021 12:07 pm

