Garena eyeing a bigger pie of Indian mobile gaming market

With the craze of people staying glued to their phones for online games increasing in the country, Garena, an online games developer and publisher, has launched Free Fire, a mobile battle royale game to tap the market.

Garena claims that Free Fire is the first mobile battle royale game developed exclusively for the mobile gamer.

While India has already established itself as a mobile-first economy, its gaming sector is also gaining traction.

According to few reports, India is expected to have over 530 million smartphones and this is what gaming companies - both local and global - are looking to capitalise.

Garena, which was established in 2009, has to its name various other games including Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile Garena, FIFA Online 3, League of Legends, and Heroes of Newerth.

But Garena is betting big on Free Fire in India. And why not. After all, “India is one of the fastest-growing esports communities worldwide, said a Garena spokesperson.

And to encourage more gamers in India, Garena recently hosted a tournament in New Delhi which saw participation from over 1,00,000 gamers in terms of registrations.

Around 5,000 teams, comprising around 20,000 participants, qualified for the initial playoffs while 12 teams, comprising four members each, qualified for the finals.

The total prize pool of Rs 35 lakh was split amid the top ten teams.

Tournaments like these have helped Garena garner more than 450 million registered users for Free Fire.

In addition, Free Fire has witnessed more than 50 million peak daily active users from over 130 markets worldwide in Q2 2019.

Garena's next global event is the Free Fire World Series, to be held in Brazil on November 16.