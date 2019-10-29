App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Garena eyeing a bigger pie of Indian mobile gaming market

Garena claims that Free Fire is the first mobile battle royale game developed exclusively for the mobile gamer.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

With the craze of people staying glued to their phones for online games increasing in the country, Garena, an online games developer and publisher, has launched Free Fire, a mobile battle royale game to tap the market.

Garena claims that Free Fire is the first mobile battle royale game developed exclusively for the mobile gamer.

While India has already established itself as a mobile-first economy, its gaming sector is also gaining traction.

Close

According to few reports, India is expected to have over 530 million smartphones and this is what gaming companies - both local and global - are looking to capitalise.

related news

Garena, which was established in 2009, has to its name various other games including Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile Garena, FIFA Online 3, League of Legends, and Heroes of Newerth.

But Garena is betting big on Free Fire in India. And why not. After all, “India is one of the fastest-growing esports communities worldwide, said a Garena spokesperson.

And to encourage more gamers in India, Garena recently hosted a tournament in New Delhi which saw participation from over 1,00,000 gamers in terms of registrations.

Around 5,000 teams, comprising around 20,000 participants, qualified for the initial playoffs while 12 teams, comprising four members each, qualified for the finals.

The total prize pool of Rs 35 lakh was split amid the top ten teams.

Tournaments like these have helped Garena garner more than 450 million registered users for Free Fire.

In addition, Free Fire has witnessed more than 50 million peak daily active users from over 130 markets worldwide in Q2 2019.

Garena's next global event is the Free Fire World Series, to be held in Brazil on November 16.

India will be represented by Team Nawabzade and this will not be the first time an Indian team gets a chance to participate in Free Fire events on a global stage. The last such event was Free Fire Streamer Showdown, which was held in Bangkok on September 1. Team Bengal Tiger represented India at the event.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #Mobile Games #Sports

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.