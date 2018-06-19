For the love of the game: NTPC restores local football field in Bengal

As football fever grips the world, NTPC has played a big role in reviving the spirit of the world’s most loved game by restoring a football field near Farakka in West Bengal using fly ash.

As per a report by Inside Sport, NTPC, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, has helped restore the Tameshwar Football Field at Farakka in Murshidabad, West Bengal by elevating the playfield with fly ash. In order to do so, truckloads of fly ash were used as land filler to restore the ground to its original shape and form. Fly ash is a by product of burning pulverised coal in electric power generating plants.

A local football tournament is scheduled to commence on this ground soon. NTPC has also offered to provide football accessories like jerseys, nets and individual prizes to players of participating teams.

NTPC has already been running several rural sports programmes and have been associated with rural football festivals as well.