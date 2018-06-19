App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

For the love of the game: NTPC restores local football field in Bengal

Truckloads of fly ash were used as land filler to restore the ground to its original shape and form

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

As football fever grips the world, NTPC has played a big role in reviving the spirit of the world’s most loved game by restoring a football field near Farakka in West Bengal using fly ash.

As per a report by Inside Sport, NTPC, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, has helped restore the Tameshwar Football Field at Farakka in Murshidabad, West Bengal by elevating the playfield with fly ash. In order to do so, truckloads of fly ash were used as land filler to restore the ground to its original shape and form. Fly ash is a by product of burning pulverised coal in electric power generating plants.

A local football tournament is scheduled to commence on this ground soon. NTPC has also offered to provide football accessories like jerseys, nets and individual prizes to players of participating teams.

NTPC has already been running several rural sports programmes and have been associated with rural football festivals as well.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 10:21 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.