Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 08:06 AM IST

Football's richest clubs: Manchester United lose top-spot to Spanish giants

The list of the world’s wealthiest football clubs is compiled by Deloitte and ranks teams by how much money they earn through broadcasting, commercial deals and match-day revenues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
10. Tottenham Hotspur (379.4 million pounds) | The Spurs are one of six English Premier League clubs to make it into the Top 10 of the Deloitte Football Money League. Tottenham who were 11th in the previous survey overtook Italian giants Juventus with their temporary move to the Wembley stadium playing a major role. The larger capacity seating at Wembley helped Spurs register a 54 percent increase in their matchday revenue.
10. Tottenham Hotspur (379.4 million pounds) | The Spurs are one of six English Premier League clubs to make it to the Top 10 of the Deloitte Football Money League. Tottenham who were 11th in the previous survey overtook Italian giants Juventus with their temporary move to the Wembley stadium playing a major role. The larger capacity seating at Wembley helped Spurs register a 54 percent increase in their matchday revenue. (Image: Reuters)
9. Arsenal (389 million pounds) | The Gunners were the biggest losers in the latest list as they fell three places to ninth position. Their revenues plummeted for the first time since 1995-96 due to their failure to find a way back into the Champions League. They narrowly trumped North London rivals Tottenham but saw the gap between the two clubs reduced from 110 million pounds in 2017 to just 10 million pounds at the end of last season.
9. Arsenal (389 million pounds) | The Gunners were the biggest losers in the latest list as they fell three places to ninth position. Their revenues plummeted for the first time since 1995-96 due to their failure to find a way back into the Champions League. They narrowly trumped North London rivals Tottenham but saw the gap between the two clubs reduced from 110 million pounds in 2017 to just 10 million pounds at the end of last season. (Image: Reuters)
8. Chelsea (448 million pounds) | The London club achieved an impressive 22 percent growth with their revenue increasing by 80.2 million pounds from last season. The jump in revenue stemmed mainly from their return to the Champions League last season as 46 percent of the club's income came from broadcasting.
8. Chelsea (448 million pounds) | The London club achieved an impressive 22 percent growth with their revenue increasing by 80.2 million pounds from last season. The jump in revenue stemmed mainly from their return to the Champions League last season as 46 percent of the club’s income came from broadcasting. (Image: Reuters)
7. Liverpool (455.1 million pounds) | Liverpool are another club which benefitted from the Champions League as they reached the final last season. The Reds recorded the biggest income increase among clubs in the top 10 with a 25 percent rise in profits. The rise in profits have seen the Merseysiders rise two spots from their ninth place finish on the list last season.
7. Liverpool (455.1 million pounds) | Liverpool are another club which benefited from the Champions League as they reached the final last season. The Reds recorded the biggest income increase among clubs in the top 10 with a 25 percent rise in profits. The rise in profits have seen the Merseysiders rise two spots from their ninth place finish on the list last season. (Image: Reuters)
6. Paris Saint-Germain (480 million pounds) | The French champions reversed two years of falling revenues as they climbed one place into sixth spot. The majority of their profits came from lucrative commercial deals which were no doubt helped by their acquisition of two of football's greatest stars in the form of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.
6. Paris Saint-Germain (480 million pounds) | The French champions reversed two years of falling revenues as they climbed one place into sixth spot. The majority of their profits came from lucrative commercial deals which were no doubt helped by their acquisition of two of football’s greatest stars in the form of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. (Image: Reuters)
5. Manchester City (504 million pounds) | City's record-breaking march to the Premier League title saw them register a 11 percent rise in profits as they retained their position from the past two years. City also signed new deals with Nexen Tires, Gatorade and Amazon who made a behind-the-scenes documentary for their Prime platform, which contributed to the club's commercial success.
5. Manchester City (504 million pounds) | City’s record-breaking march to the Premier League title saw them register a 11 percent rise in profits as they retained their position from the past two years. City also signed new deals with Nexen Tires, Gatorade and Amazon who made a behind-the-scenes documentary for their Prime platform, which contributed to the club's commercial success. (Image: Reuters)
4. Bayern Munich (557 million pounds) | The Bundesliga's new television contract and a Champions League semi-final appearance saw Bayern's broadcast revenue rise. They registered a fourth-place finish on the list for the fourth year in a row. They also won the German League and had an average of 75,354 fans attending home matches.
4. Bayern Munich (557 million pounds) | The Bundesliga’s new television contract and a Champions League semi-final appearance saw Bayern’s broadcast revenue rise. They registered a fourth-place finish on the list for the fourth year in a row. They also won the German League and had an average of 75,354 fans attending home matches. (Image: Reuters)
3. Manchester United (590 million pounds) | The Red Devils were knocked off their perch as the richest club on the planet as they fell to third place on the list. Their matchday and broadcast revenue stuttered due to mixed fortunes on the pitch with even their famed commercial revenue dipping for the second year in a row. United however managed a second-place finish in the league which also secured a return to the Champions League.
3. Manchester United (590 million pounds) | The Red Devils were knocked off their perch as the richest club on the planet as they fell to third place on the list. Their matchday and broadcast revenue stuttered due to mixed fortunes on the pitch with even their famed commercial revenue dipping for the second year in a row. United however managed a second-place finish in the league which also secured a return to the Champions League. (Image: Reuters)
2. Barcelona (611.6 million pounds) | Barca climbed one place to make it the first time Spanish clubs finished in the top two since 2014-15. The clubs commercial revenue was the biggest factor in their rise as they signed a new shirt sponsorship deal with Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten. Winning the La Liga also helped boost their broadcast revenue.
2. Barcelona (611.6 million pounds) | Barca climbed one place to make it the first time Spanish clubs finished in the top two since 2014-15. The clubs commercial revenue was the biggest factor in their rise as they signed a new shirt sponsorship deal with Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten. Winning the La Liga also helped boost their broadcast revenue. (Image: Reuters)
1. Real Madrid (665.2 million pounds) | Real became the only club to finish on the top of the world's richest clubs list on 12 different occasions. Their return to top spot was greatly helped by them winning a record third successive Champions League trophy. Unprecedented success in the Champions League helped Madrid recorded the highest commercial revenue earned by any football club globally.
1. Real Madrid (665.2 million pounds) | Real became the only club to finish on the top of the world’s richest clubs list on 12 different occasions. Their return to top spot was greatly helped by them winning a record third successive Champions League trophy. Unprecedented success in the Champions League helped Madrid recorded the highest commercial revenue earned by any football club globally. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 08:06 am

