Footballer Iker Casillas deletes 'I'm gay' tweet, claims his account was hacked

Former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has been embroiled in a controversy after jokingly tweeting "I hope I'll be respected: I'm gay", in Spanish, before promptly deleting it.

Casillas put up a tweet claiming his account was hacked and apologised to the LGBTQ community.



He tweeted: "Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community."

The deleted tweet, which ended with the hashtag #HappySunday, created a social media storm, with a former Barcelona defender adding fuel to the fire.

Carlos Puyol responded to the deleted tweet with a sarcastic reply saying: "It's time to tell our story, Iker".

Puyol too had to apologise, tweeting: "I made a mistake. I apologise for a stupid joke which was not made with any bad intentions but was completely out of order. I understand why it was offensive. All my respect and support the LGTBIQA+ community."

Fans were fuming as they felt it was inappropriate to joke about coming out in football.

This is an issue that has plagued world football for long, with players struggling to come out over fear of backlash. And with the Qatar World cup looming large, fans feel such tweets will only make it harder for gay footballers.