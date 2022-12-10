'Wish us luck in semi-finals': Macron, Sunak exchange Twitter barbs in jest ahead of England-France match

Representative imge (Source: AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak exchanged friendly banter on Twitter over the impending FIFA World Cup match between England and France to be held on December 11.

After Macron asked the British PM: "Dear @RishiSunak, looking forward to the game tonight. If Les Bleus win (they will!), you’ll wish us luck in the semi-final… right?", he replied: "Hopefully, I won't have to".

Sunak tweeted: "Hopefully I won’t have to. But you’ve got a deal. Look forward to you getting behind the Three Lions in the next round," responded Sunak, referring to the emblem of the England national football team.

After defeating Poland in the World Cup last-16 clash at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, current FIFA World Cup winner France will be facing 1966 football World Cup champion England to secure its place in the semi-finals.

The France vs England match will be played tomorrow, i.e., on December 10 at 12:30 AM (IST) and will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Jio Cinema.