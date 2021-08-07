MARKET NEWS

Football: Brazil beat Spain 2-1 after extra time to win gold medal

Brazil defeated Spain 2-1 after extra time to win the Olympic men's soccer gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

Reuters
August 07, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST
Brazil defeated Spain 2-1 after extra time to win the Olympic men's soccer. Image: Reuters

Brazil defeated Spain 2-1 after extra time to win the Olympic men's football gold medal at the Tokyo Games on Saturday after the game finished 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

Mexico beat Japan on Friday to secure the bronze.
