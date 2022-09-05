Fifth-generation warfare? Pakistan tried inciting communal discord using Arshdeep Singh, claims expert

Arshdeep Singh, a member of the Indian T20 cricket team playing the Asia cup, was the latest victim of Pakistan’s "fifth-generation warfare machinery" that uses social media as a tool to incite violence and discord, political analyst and fact-checker Anshul Saxena said on September 5.

Sharing a series of tweets to highlight how Pakistan has been employing this tool to malign cricketer Arshdeep Singh and create trouble on Indian soil, Saxena said: “This is an organized strike on #ArshdeepSingh, #Pakistani operatives tried the same with Mohammed Shami last year.” According to Saxena, known ISPR aide and Nikkei Asia New York’s Digital Editor Wajahat S Khan was the first to use the word “khalistani” in association with Arshdeep Singh on social media. His tweet had come within three minutes of the latter dropping a crucial catch at the India-Pakistan match played on September 4. India lost the match.

Another Pakistani handle -- @EyeMKhokhar -- with significant social media following was the next to add to the narrative with a tweet that read: “Indiot Media to Khalistani hero Arshdeep singh.”

Another Twitter handle that went by the name @ShaheerSialvi and claimed to be the chairman of the Pakistan Nazriati Party (PNP), tweeted: “Arshdeep hmara apna Khalistani hai. Jay Khalsa!”

Soon, there was enough material online to support the “Pakistan manufactured narrative” labelling the Indian cricketer a Khalistani and it triggered the desired Pak manufactured narrative of Indian nationalists terming Arshdeep as Khalistani for the dropped catch.

If that was not enough, Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page was also edited and the word Khalistani was added to it by a Pakistan-based Wiki editor. Taking strong note of the controversy, the Ministry of Information Technology has summoned Wikipedia executives in India to explain the origins of the alteration of the Wikipedia account of Arshdeep Singh.