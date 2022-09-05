Fifth-generation warfare? Pakistan tried inciting communal discord using Arshdeep Singh, claims expert

Arshdeep Singh, a member of the Indian T20 cricket team playing the Asia cup, was the latest victim of Pakistan’s "fifth-generation warfare machinery" that uses social media as a tool to incite violence and discord, political analyst and fact-checker Anshul Saxena said on September 5.Sharing a series of tweets to highlight how Pakistan has been employing this tool to malign cricketer Arshdeep Singh and create trouble on Indian soil, Saxena said: “This is an organized strike on #ArshdeepSingh, #Pakistani operatives tried the same with Mohammed Shami last year.”
A) Term: Khalistani.
B) Interest over time: Check from 4th September at 11:54 PM.C) Interest by region:
1. Pakistan
2. India
3. UAE
4. Qatar
5. Canada pic.twitter.com/6PZIPzY7Rx— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 5, 2022
According to Saxena, known ISPR aide and Nikkei Asia New York’s Digital Editor Wajahat S Khan was the first to use the word “khalistani” in association with Arshdeep Singh on social media. His tweet had come within three minutes of the latter dropping a crucial catch at the India-Pakistan match played on September 4. India lost the match.
Another Pakistani handle -- @EyeMKhokhar -- with significant social media following was the next to add to the narrative with a tweet that read: “Indiot Media to Khalistani hero Arshdeep singh.”
Another Twitter handle that went by the name @ShaheerSialvi and claimed to be the chairman of the Pakistan Nazriati Party (PNP), tweeted: “Arshdeep hmara apna Khalistani hai. Jay Khalsa!”
Soon, there was enough material online to support the “Pakistan manufactured narrative” labelling the Indian cricketer a Khalistani and it triggered the desired Pak manufactured narrative of Indian nationalists terming Arshdeep as Khalistani for the dropped catch.