FIFA World Cup Quiz - Series 7 | Who is the oldest player to score at the FIFA World Cup?

Test your FIFA World Cup knowledge with our quick quiz. Rahul Kottalgi @moneycontrolcom 1/10 This game played at the Stanford Stadium was one that was extraordinary for 2 reasons: Oleg Salenko of Russia hammered in 5 goals in this match to lead his side to a 6-1 victory. The other reason was that the player from the opposition who scored the consolation goal entered the record books as well. Who? For what reason? 2/10 Roger Milla, who became the Oldest Player to score in a FIFA World Cup, at the age of 42. 3/10 Q.2) What connects: A World Cup qualifier between El Salvador and the Netherlands Antilles in 1988. A World Cup qualifier between Guyana and Grenada in 1996. 4/10 A.2) Both matches refereed by International Test umpires. Steve Bucknor in the former case, and Billy Doctrove in the latter. 5/10 Q.3) This legend from his country served as a senator representing the part Sojusz Lewicy Demokratycznej from 2001 to 2005. He is best known as the highest goal scorer in a certain World Cup. Who? 6/10 A.3) Grzegorz Lato of Poland, highest scorer at the 1974 WC. 7/10 Q.4) Born in Buenos Aires, he has played for clubs such as Boca Juniors, San Lorenzo and Juventus. He participated in the very first World Cup in Uruguay. 4 years later, his status as an “oriundo” led him to attain a very unique place in World Cup history. Who is he? 8/10 A.4) Luis Monti, the only man to play two World Cup final matches for different countries: Argentina in 1930 and Italy in 1934. “oriundo” generally refers to a South American of Italian descent. 9/10 Q.5) This stadium in Baku that serves as the home ground of the National football team was named after Joseph Stalin till 1956, and after Vladimir Lenin till 1993. It was then renamed again after someone who died that year (1993). Who? Also, name the country. 10/10 A.5) Tofik Bahramov, the Soviet linesman who contributed to England gaining a goal in the 1966 World Cup final. Azerbaijan First Published on Jun 25, 2018 08:19 am