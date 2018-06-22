FIFA World Cup Quiz - Series 6 |What boxing-style title are teams secretly fighting for?

Test your FIFA World Cup knowledge with our quick quiz. Rahul Kottalgi @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Q.1) This has its origins in a match Scotland won, against then recently crowned World Champions England in 1967. It works on the same principles as a boxing or wrestling title fight. The current title holders are Uruguay, who will forfeit the title when they next lose a match. What is the name of this informal Championship? Which country is the first winner according to this system? 2/10 A.1) The UFWC (Unofficial Football World Championships). England, who won the second ever International soccer match against Scotland in 1873, after the first was drawn. 3/10 Q.1) Fill the blanks in the lyrics of this song: Hello and welcome to the Tartan Army We're a little bit mental and a little bit barmy Planes and trains and football games, we travel round the world In cities, squares and fountains with our Scotland flags unfurled I love sex and drugs and sausage rolls But nothing compares to ______ ________'s goal I love sex and drugs and sausage rolls But nothing compares to ______ ________'s goal 4/10 A.1) Archie Gemmill, who scored what is considered to be one of the best goals in World Cup history against The Netherlands in 1978. 5/10 Q.2) Based on short-passing and individual skills, it is a modification of the 2–3–5 formation, and was influenced by the likes of Hugo Meisl and Jimmy Hogan. First played by the Austrians, Czechs, and Hungarians in the 1920s, it had its peak in the 1930s, when all 3 nations did well at the 1934 World Cup. It takes its name from something common to all 3 countries. What is it called? 6/10 A.3) Danubian School/ Danubian Whirl 7/10 Q.3) "Life doesn't end here. We have to go on. Life cannot end here. No matter how difficult, we must stand back up. We only have two options: either allow anger to paralyse us and the violence continues, or we overcome and try our best to help others. It's our choice. Let us please maintain respect. My warmest regards to everyone. It's been a most amazing and rare experience. We'll see each other again soon because life does not end here“ Whose words are these (translated, possibly)? 8/10 A.3) Andres Escobar 9/10 Q.4) It was originally named after the person pictured. In 1997, it was renamed, and other major changes were made to the format and rules as well. What? Who was it originally named after? 10/10 A.4) FIFA Confederations Cup. It was originally a minor tournament called the King Fahd Cup. First Published on Jun 22, 2018 07:58 am