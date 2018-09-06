FIFA World Cup Quiz - Series 5 |Which game saw the highest number of cards ever issued?

Q.5) This image of the West German captain trudging from the field at the end of the 4-2 loss to hosts England is considered a symbol of defeat after a great fight in Germany. In 1997, a German magazine noted that the image must have been taken at half-time due to the presence of the marching band. ______ gave credence to the theory, saying his head may have been bowed simply because he was checking his shoelaces. Further research, though, showed that theory to be unfounded: the marching band had appeared at full-time and the long shadows demonstrate that this image was taken later in the day. Name the player.