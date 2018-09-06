App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup Quiz - Series 5 |Which game saw the highest number of cards ever issued?

Test your FIFA World Cup knowledge with our quick quiz.

Rahul Kottalgi @moneycontrolcom
Explore other entries in this series by clicking on the following links: Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 4, Series 6, and Series 7
Q.1) Deriving from the Spanish for "Little World Cup", this event was held in Montevideo in 1980 to commemorate 50 years of the World Cup. Six former winners were invited to take part, with one team declining, only to be replaced by twice runners-up The Netherlands. Uruguay ended up being the Champions here as well, consigning Brazil to second place. What was it called? Which team declined to take part?
1/10

Q.1) Deriving from the Spanish for “Little World Cup”, this event was held in Montevideo in 1980 to commemorate 50 years of the World Cup. Six former winners were invited to take part, with one team declining, only to be replaced by twice runners-up The Netherlands. Uruguay ended up being the Champions here as well, consigning Brazil to second place. What was it called? Which team declined to take part?
A.1) The tournament was called Mundialito. And it was England who declined participation.
2/10

A.1) The tournament was called Mundialito. And it was England who declined participation.
Q.2) It was a defunct annual game that took place in the 1960s and 1970s, and pitted the winner of the FA Amateur Cup and the Italian Amateur Cup. It was named after an individual who helped organize both the 1934 and the 1950 World Cups, and helped construct the Maracana Stadium in time. Who? For what other act of his are football fans grateful to him?
3/10

Q.2) It was a defunct annual game that took place in the 1960s and 1970s, and pitted the winner of the FA Amateur Cup and the Italian Amateur Cup. It was named after an individual who helped organize both the 1934 and the 1950 World Cups, and helped construct the Maracana Stadium in time. Who? For what other act of his are football fans grateful to him?

A.2) The man's name is Ottorino Barassi. He hid the World Cup trophy from the Nazis in a shoebox hidden under his bed during World War II.
4/10

A.2) The man's name is Ottorino Barassi. He hid the World Cup trophy from the Nazis in a shoebox hidden under his bed during World War II.

Q.3) The highest number of cards issued at a game currently stands at 20 (4 red and 16 yellow in this case). The game was played at the Frankenstadion between Portugal and the Netherlands. It was given an informal name after the city it was held in. What is it?
5/10

Q.3) The highest number of cards issued at a game currently stands at 20 (4 red and 16 yellow in this case). The game was played at the Frankenstadion between Portugal and the Netherlands. It was given an informal name after the city it was held in. What is it?

A.3) Battle of Nuremberg
6/10

A.3) Battle of Nuremberg

Q.4) Baltika is a football club which currently plays its matches at the Baltika Stadium. It will most likely play games at the Arena Baltika once it is completed, a stadium that will likely also host matches at a future World Cup. Which historic city located on the Pregel river is it based in?
7/10

Q.4) Baltika is a football club which currently plays its matches at the Baltika Stadium. It will most likely play games at the Arena Baltika once it is completed, a stadium that will likely also host matches at a future World Cup. Which historic city located on the Pregel river is it based in?

A.4) Kaliningrad, formerly known as Koenigsberg.
8/10

A.4) Kaliningrad, formerly known as Koenigsberg.

Q.5) This image of the West German captain trudging from the field at the end of the 4-2 loss to hosts England is considered a symbol of defeat after a great fight in Germany. In 1997, a German magazine noted that the image must have been taken at half-time due to the presence of the marching band. ______ gave credence to the theory, saying his head may have been bowed simply because he was checking his shoelaces. Further research, though, showed that theory to be unfounded: the marching band had appeared at full-time and the long shadows demonstrate that this image was taken later in the day. Name the player.
9/10

Q.5) This image of the West German captain trudging from the field at the end of the 4-2 loss to hosts England is considered a symbol of defeat after a great fight in Germany. In 1997, a German magazine noted that the image must have been taken at half-time due to the presence of the marching band. ______ gave credence to the theory, saying his head may have been bowed simply because he was checking his shoelaces. Further research, though, showed that theory to be unfounded: the marching band had appeared at full-time and the long shadows demonstrate that this image was taken later in the day. Name the player.

A.5) Uwe Seeler
10/10

A.5) Uwe Seeler
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 09:16 am

tags #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Football #Slideshow

