FIFA World Cup Quiz - Series 4 | Who scored the first-ever World Cup hat-trick?

First World Cup hattrick. Bert Patenaude of the USA is believed to have scored against Paraguay in the 10th, 15th and 50th minutes. The goals in the 10th and 50th were credited to Patenaude. The 15th-minute goal was under dispute, allowing the first hattrick to be credited to Guillermo Stabile, who scored his hattrick 2 days later. In 2006, the goal was credited to Patenaude, making him the first official scorer of a World Cup hattrick.