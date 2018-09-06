FIFA World Cup Quiz - Series 4 | Who scored the first-ever World Cup hat-trick?

Test your FIFA World Cup knowledge with our quick quiz. Rahul Kottalgi @moneycontrolcom Explore other entries in this series by clicking on the following links: Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5, Series 6, and Series 7 1/10 He along with his brother Zlatko was in the side that had a successful 1950 FIFA World Cup campaign, where they led Yugoslavia to victories against Switzerland and Mexico, before defeat to Brazil brought an end to the campaign. However, he features in todays quiz for a certain pair of words to mockingly describe a World Cup legend. Who? What words? 2/10 “Cik” Cajkovski was Gerd Mueller’s first coach at Bayern Munich, and was the first to refer to him as "short, fat Mueller". 3/10 At the 2011 Academy Awards, he was nominated for the Best Original Song along with Sergio Mendes and Siedah Garrett. He has also made a special appearance on an album by metal band Sepultura. Who? Why does he feature in today's quiz? 4/10 Carlinhos Brown, the creator of the Caxirola, intended to be used at this year's World Cup, till it was banned. 5/10 These 2 players (Images) were at the heart of a 76 year old debate. There had always been 3 versions of what happened: Tom Florie scored. An own goal by Paraguay. The version accepted today. When the 3rd version was finally accepted in 2006, the man in the lower image was the beneficiary. What was the issue being disputed? 6/10 First World Cup hattrick. Bert Patenaude of the USA is believed to have scored against Paraguay in the 10th, 15th and 50th minutes. The goals in the 10th and 50th were credited to Patenaude. The 15th-minute goal was under dispute, allowing the first hattrick to be credited to Guillermo Stabile, who scored his hattrick 2 days later. In 2006, the goal was credited to Patenaude, making him the first official scorer of a World Cup hattrick. 7/10 Q.4) 2002 – Group H – Japan, Russia, Belgium and Tunisia. 2006 – Group D – Portugal, Mexico, Angola and Iran. 2010 – Group C – United States, England, Slovenia and Algeria. What term has often been used to describe these? 8/10 Group of Life, on account of them consisting of mostly weak teams, and thus being considered easy to qualify from. 9/10 How do these 2 players narrowly miss out on being part of an exclusive club, currently occupied only by one Marcos Evangelista de Moraes? 10/10 Cafu is the only footballer to start 3 successive World Cup finals. Lothar Matthaus (1982) and Ronaldo (1994) appeared in these finals as substitutes. First Published on Jun 20, 2018 08:02 am