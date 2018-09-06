App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup Quiz - Series 3 | Which country hosted the World Cup two years after being hit by an earthquake?

Test your FIFA World Cup knowledge with our quick quiz.

Rahul Kottalgi @moneycontrolcom
Explore other entries in this series by clicking on the following links: Series 1, Series 2, Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, and Series 7
Q.1) This sporting venue has 4 grandstands: Olympic, Colombes, Amsterdam, and America, with the first 3 named in tribute to the home country’s (until then) greatest triumphs. Name the venue.
1/10

Q.1) This sporting venue has 4 grandstands: Olympic, Colombes, Amsterdam, and America, with the first 3 named in tribute to the home country’s (until then) greatest triumphs. Name the venue.
Ans. 1) Estadio Centenario in Montevideo ; Colombes (near Paris) and Amsterdam is where the Uruguay football team won the Gold Medals at the preceding 2 Olympic Games.
2/10

Ans. 1) Estadio Centenario in Montevideo ; Colombes (near Paris) and Amsterdam is where the Uruguay football team won the Gold Medals at the preceding 2 Olympic Games.
Q.2) What is this 2005 docudrama about? Why was the use of actor Jimmy Jean-Louis in one of the pivotal roles controversial?
3/10

Q.2) What is this 2005 docudrama about? Why was the use of actor Jimmy Jean-Louis in one of the pivotal roles controversial?
Ans. 2) The 1950 USA-England Game ; Jimmy Jean-Louis, a dark-skinned actor played the fair-skinned Haitian-American Jo Gaetjens, and thus led to allegations that he was being portrayed as a voodoo practitioner.
4/10

Ans. 2) The 1950 USA-England Game ; Jimmy Jean-Louis, a dark-skinned actor played the fair-skinned Haitian-American Jo Gaetjens, and thus led to allegations that he was being portrayed as a voodoo practitioner.
Q.3) He was originally believed to have come from Weymouth, England. However, it was later revealed by a certain Verena Bartsch that he was from Elba or thereabouts in Italy. The Italian media considered this as consolation after what had been a disastrous World Cup for Italy. Who is he?
5/10

Q.3) He was originally believed to have come from Weymouth, England. However, it was later revealed by a certain Verena Bartsch that he was from Elba or thereabouts in Italy. The Italian media considered this as consolation after what had been a disastrous World Cup for Italy. Who is he?
Ans.3) Paul the Octopus, whom the Italians then dubbed Paolo the Octopus.
6/10

Ans.3) Paul the Octopus, whom the Italians then dubbed Paolo the Octopus.
Q.4) Just two years before the start of the World Cup it was hosting, this country was hit by a massive earthquake, which still holds the record for the largest in recorded history. This prompted the president of the organising committee, Carlos Dittborn to say: “Because we don't have anything, we will do everything in our power to rebuild.” This was used as the informal slogan of the World Cup. Which country?
7/10

Q.4) Just two years before the start of the World Cup it was hosting, this country was hit by a massive earthquake, which still holds the record for the largest in recorded history. This prompted the president of the organising committee, Carlos Dittborn to say: “Because we don't have anything, we will do everything in our power to rebuild.” This was used as the informal slogan of the World Cup. Which country?
Ans. 4) Chile, the 1962 World Cup.
8/10

Ans. 4) Chile, the 1962 World Cup.
Q.5) What is the portmanteau name of this location found in a town called Varssevelds?
9/10

Q.5) What is the portmanteau name of this location found in a town called Varssevelds?
Ans. 5) Guuseum, in honor of Guus Hiddink.
10/10

Ans. 5) Guuseum, in honor of Guus Hiddink.
First Published on Jun 17, 2018 10:45 am

tags #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Football #Slideshow

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.