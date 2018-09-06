FIFA World Cup Quiz - Series 3 | Which country hosted the World Cup two years after being hit by an earthquake?

Test your FIFA World Cup knowledge with our quick quiz. Rahul Kottalgi @moneycontrolcom Explore other entries in this series by clicking on the following links: Series 1, Series 2, Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, and Series 7 1/10 Q.1) This sporting venue has 4 grandstands: Olympic, Colombes, Amsterdam, and America, with the first 3 named in tribute to the home country’s (until then) greatest triumphs. Name the venue. 2/10 Ans. 1) Estadio Centenario in Montevideo ; Colombes (near Paris) and Amsterdam is where the Uruguay football team won the Gold Medals at the preceding 2 Olympic Games. 3/10 Q.2) What is this 2005 docudrama about? Why was the use of actor Jimmy Jean-Louis in one of the pivotal roles controversial? 4/10 Ans. 2) The 1950 USA-England Game ; Jimmy Jean-Louis, a dark-skinned actor played the fair-skinned Haitian-American Jo Gaetjens, and thus led to allegations that he was being portrayed as a voodoo practitioner. 5/10 Q.3) He was originally believed to have come from Weymouth, England. However, it was later revealed by a certain Verena Bartsch that he was from Elba or thereabouts in Italy. The Italian media considered this as consolation after what had been a disastrous World Cup for Italy. Who is he? 6/10 Ans.3) Paul the Octopus, whom the Italians then dubbed Paolo the Octopus. 7/10 Q.4) Just two years before the start of the World Cup it was hosting, this country was hit by a massive earthquake, which still holds the record for the largest in recorded history. This prompted the president of the organising committee, Carlos Dittborn to say: “Because we don't have anything, we will do everything in our power to rebuild.” This was used as the informal slogan of the World Cup. Which country? 8/10 Ans. 4) Chile, the 1962 World Cup. 9/10 Q.5) What is the portmanteau name of this location found in a town called Varssevelds? 10/10 Ans. 5) Guuseum, in honor of Guus Hiddink. First Published on Jun 17, 2018 10:45 am