App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup Quiz - Series 2 | Who is the only captain to lose two World Cup finals?

Test your FIFA World Cup knowledge with our quick quiz.

Rahul Kottalgi @moneycontrolcom
Explore other entries in this series by clicking on the following links: Series 1, Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, and Series 7
Q.1) This famous moment in English football happened post a World Cup Qualifier in Stockholm. It started in the 28th minute when there was a collision involving Johnny Ekstrom. There was another clash with Mats Magnusson later in the game, which did not help matters. It drove manager Bobby Robson to controversially say "People won VCs in the war for less than that." What moment, exactly?
1/10

Q.1) This famous moment in English football happened post a World Cup Qualifier in Stockholm. It started in the 28th minute when there was a collision involving Johnny Ekstrom. There was another clash with Mats Magnusson later in the game, which did not help matters. It drove manager Bobby Robson to controversially say "People won VCs in the war for less than that." What moment, exactly?
Ans. 1) Terry Butcher, bleeding.
2/10

Ans. 1) Terry Butcher, bleeding.
Q.2) This keeper was known by a name that comes from the first three letters of each of his parent’s names. He was also popularly known as ____’s goalkeeper, because they both played together for the same club and same country. He was part of the team that won the 1958 and the 1962 World Cups. Identify both.
3/10

Q.2) This keeper was known by a name that comes from the first three letters of each of his parent’s names. He was also popularly known as ____’s goalkeeper, because they both played together for the same club and same country. He was part of the team that won the 1958 and the 1962 World Cups. Identify both.
Ans. 2) Gilmar, who passed away last year. He was known as Pele’s goalkeeper.
4/10

Ans. 2) Gilmar, who passed away last year. He was known as Pele’s goalkeeper.
Q.3) Although he is considered the best German player since Beckenbauer, he is best known for one dubious piece of World Cup trivia: the only captain to lose 2 World Cup finals. Who is he?
5/10

Q.3) Although he is considered the best German player since Beckenbauer, he is best known for one dubious piece of World Cup trivia: the only captain to lose 2 World Cup finals. Who is he?
Ans.3) Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
6/10

Ans.3) Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Q.4) Identify the two people in the foreground of this classic sports photograph.
7/10

Q.4) Identify the two people in the foreground of this classic sports photograph.
Ans.4) Captain and coach of the 1982 Cup winning team, Dino Zoff and Enzo Bearzot, respectively.
8/10

Ans.4) Captain and coach of the 1982 Cup winning team, Dino Zoff and Enzo Bearzot, respectively.
Q.5) What World Cup record is unique to these 2 players, stemming from the fact that they played for the same country over a decade?
9/10

Q.5) What World Cup record is unique to these 2 players, stemming from the fact that they played for the same country over a decade?
Ans.5) Only players to win the Gold, Silver and Bronze medals at the FIFA World Cup. Both Franz Beckenbauer and Wolfgang Overath were members of the 1966, 1970 and 1974 World Cup teams for West Germany, where they finished 2nd, 3rd and 1st respectively.
10/10

Ans.5) Only players to win the Gold, Silver and Bronze medals at the FIFA World Cup. Both Franz Beckenbauer and Wolfgang Overath were members of the 1966, 1970 and 1974 World Cup teams for West Germany, where they finished 2nd, 3rd and 1st respectively.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 07:43 am

tags #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Photogallery #Slideshow

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.