FIFA World Cup Quiz - Series 2 | Who is the only captain to lose two World Cup finals?

Test your FIFA World Cup knowledge with our quick quiz. Rahul Kottalgi @moneycontrolcom Explore other entries in this series by clicking on the following links: Series 1, Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, and Series 7 1/10 Q.1) This famous moment in English football happened post a World Cup Qualifier in Stockholm. It started in the 28th minute when there was a collision involving Johnny Ekstrom. There was another clash with Mats Magnusson later in the game, which did not help matters. It drove manager Bobby Robson to controversially say "People won VCs in the war for less than that." What moment, exactly? 2/10 Ans. 1) Terry Butcher, bleeding. 3/10 Q.2) This keeper was known by a name that comes from the first three letters of each of his parent’s names. He was also popularly known as ____’s goalkeeper, because they both played together for the same club and same country. He was part of the team that won the 1958 and the 1962 World Cups. Identify both. 4/10 Ans. 2) Gilmar, who passed away last year. He was known as Pele’s goalkeeper. 5/10 Q.3) Although he is considered the best German player since Beckenbauer, he is best known for one dubious piece of World Cup trivia: the only captain to lose 2 World Cup finals. Who is he? 6/10 Ans.3) Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 7/10 Q.4) Identify the two people in the foreground of this classic sports photograph. 8/10 Ans.4) Captain and coach of the 1982 Cup winning team, Dino Zoff and Enzo Bearzot, respectively. 9/10 Q.5) What World Cup record is unique to these 2 players, stemming from the fact that they played for the same country over a decade? 10/10 Ans.5) Only players to win the Gold, Silver and Bronze medals at the FIFA World Cup. Both Franz Beckenbauer and Wolfgang Overath were members of the 1966, 1970 and 1974 World Cup teams for West Germany, where they finished 2nd, 3rd and 1st respectively. First Published on Jun 15, 2018 07:43 am