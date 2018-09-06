FIFA World Cup Quiz - Series 1 | Which English World-Cup winning footballer also played cricket?

Test your FIFA World Cup knowledge with our quick quiz. Rahul Kottalgi @moneycontrolcom Explore other entries in this series by clicking on the following links: Series 2, Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, and Series 7 1/11 Here is the first set of five questions: (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Whose Cricinfo profile is this? 3/11 Geoff Hurst 4/11 Q.2) This event was first held in 1985, and has been held every 2 years since. For the 4th Edition in 1991, the format went “1-up”, in a manner of speaking. What event, which has been won most often by Nigeria? What upgrade? And hosted the 17th Edition in 2017? 5/11 Ans 2 :- U-17 World Cup It was the U-16 World Championship till it was changed. India 6/11 Q.3) This exhaustive list consists of legends such as Bebeto, Carlos Alberto Torres, Ronaldo, Mario Zagallo, Amarildo and one more name. What is this list about? Who completes it? 7/11 Ans 3 :- Ambassadors for the 2014 World Cup ; Marta 8/11 Q.4) What is happening here? OR What has been blanked out? 9/11 Ans 4 :- David Corbett recreating the recovery of the stolen World Cup trophy ; A model of his dog, Pickles, who helped find it. 10/11 Q.5) What 2 words fill the blanks. ___ ____ Club Français (1897–1906) ___ ____ Amical Club (1906–1927) ___ ____ Olympique (1927–1946) ___ ____ Olympique Audonien (1946–1948) Stade Français-___ ____ (1948–1950) ___ ____ Olympique Audonien (1950–1957) ___ ____ Football Club (1957–1968) AS ___ ____ (1978–1984) AS ___ ____ 93 (1984–2003) ___ ____ Football Club 93 (2003–2012) ___ ____ Football Club (since 2012) Who founded this institution in 1897? 11/11 Ans 5 :- Red Star ; Jules Rimet First Published on Jun 14, 2018 11:44 am