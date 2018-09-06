App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup Quiz - Series 1 | Which English World-Cup winning footballer also played cricket?

Test your FIFA World Cup knowledge with our quick quiz.

Rahul Kottalgi @moneycontrolcom
Explore other entries in this series by clicking on the following links: Series 2, Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, and Series 7
Here is the first set of five questions: (Image: Reuters)
1/11

Here is the first set of five questions: (Image: Reuters)
Whose Cricinfo profile is this?
2/11

Whose Cricinfo profile is this?
Geoff Hurst
3/11

Geoff Hurst
Q.2) This event was first held in 1985, and has been held every 2 years since. For the 4th Edition in 1991, the format went “1-up”, in a manner of speaking. What event, which has been won most often by Nigeria? What upgrade? And hosted the 17th Edition in 2017?
4/11

Q.2) This event was first held in 1985, and has been held every 2 years since. For the 4th Edition in 1991, the format went “1-up”, in a manner of speaking. What event, which has been won most often by Nigeria? What upgrade? And hosted the 17th Edition in 2017?
Ans 2 :- U-17 World Cup It was the U-16 World Championship till it was changed. India
5/11

Ans 2 :- U-17 World Cup It was the U-16 World Championship till it was changed. India
Q.3) This exhaustive list consists of legends such as Bebeto, Carlos Alberto Torres, Ronaldo, Mario Zagallo, Amarildo and one more name. What is this list about? Who completes it?
6/11

Q.3) This exhaustive list consists of legends such as Bebeto, Carlos Alberto Torres, Ronaldo, Mario Zagallo, Amarildo and one more name. What is this list about? Who completes it?
Ans 3 :- Ambassadors for the 2014 World Cup ; Marta
7/11

Ans 3 :- Ambassadors for the 2014 World Cup ; Marta
Q.4) What is happening here? OR What has been blanked out?
8/11

Q.4) What is happening here? OR What has been blanked out?
Ans 4 :- David Corbett recreating the recovery of the stolen World Cup trophy ; A model of his dog, Pickles, who helped find it.
9/11

Ans 4 :- David Corbett recreating the recovery of the stolen World Cup trophy ; A model of his dog, Pickles, who helped find it.
Q.5) What 2 words fill the blanks. ___ ____ Club Français (1897–1906) ___ ____ Amical Club (1906–1927) ___ ____ Olympique (1927–1946) ___ ____ Olympique Audonien (1946–1948) Stade Français-___ ____ (1948–1950) ___ ____ Olympique Audonien (1950–1957) ___ ____ Football Club (1957–1968) AS ___ ____ (1978–1984) AS ___ ____ 93 (1984–2003) ___ ____ Football Club 93 (2003–2012) ___ ____ Football Club (since 2012) Who founded this institution in 1897?
10/11

Q.5) What 2 words fill the blanks. ___ ____ Club Français (1897–1906) ___ ____ Amical Club (1906–1927) ___ ____ Olympique (1927–1946) ___ ____ Olympique Audonien (1946–1948) Stade Français-___ ____ (1948–1950) ___ ____ Olympique Audonien (1950–1957) ___ ____ Football Club (1957–1968) AS ___ ____ (1978–1984) AS ___ ____ 93 (1984–2003) ___ ____ Football Club 93 (2003–2012) ___ ____ Football Club (since 2012) Who founded this institution in 1897?
Ans 5 :- Red Star ; Jules Rimet
11/11

Ans 5 :- Red Star ; Jules Rimet
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 11:44 am

tags #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Photogallery #Slideshow #Sports

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.