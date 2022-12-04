 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup classics, part 3: Black Panther downs the underdogs in 1966

Abhishek Mukherjee
Dec 04, 2022 / 12:12 AM IST

One of the biggest upsets in the FIFA World Cup and sports history was North Korea beating Italy in 1966. Portugal, like North Korea, were playing in their first ever World Cup that year, too, and striker Eusébio emerged the champion leading Portugal to eliminate the other debutant.

A file photo of Eusebio. (Photo: Twitter)

Mozambique used to be a Portuguese colony in 1942, when Eusébio da Silva Ferreira was born in the country. That allowed him to move to Lisbon in his teens. His obvious talent made the Portuguese football club Benfica sign him up at a mere 18. With 473 goals, he remains their highest scorer.

During his stint, Benfica won the European Cup in 1961 and 1962. In the final of the latter, Eusébio scored twice in the final as Benfica trumped Real Madrid 5-3. Ferenc Puskás, who did the hat-trick for Real in the match, swapped shirts with Eusébio after the match — a symbolic passing of the baton from a legend to another.

Eusebio won the Ballon d'Or in 1965. (Photo: Twitter)

In 1965, the year before the World Cup, he won the Ballon d’Or. In 1966, he would finish a point behind Bobby Charlton. There was little doubt over him being the greatest European footballer of the era. Some would call him Black Pearl. Some, the Black Panther. Or simply O Rei (the king).

For the 1966 World Cup qualifiers, Portugal were pitted in the same group with Czechoslovakia, runners-up of the 1962. Only one team were to qualify, but Portugal made it comfortably. Of their nine goals, Eusébio scored seven — the most by anyone in the UEFA qualifiers.

This was Portugal’s maiden World Cup appearance, but they combined physical football with finesse, raising the game to sprint past every opposition. They beat Hungary 3-1, Bulgaria 3-0, and Brazil 3-1 to top Group 3 and romp into the quarter-finals. Eusébio scored thrice, including twice against Pelé and Garrincha’s Brazil, who had won the last two editions.