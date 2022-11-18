 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Which major football players are missing from the tournament?

Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Following is a list of players who have been ruled out or are doubtful for the November 20-December 18 World Cup through injury.

PAUL POGBA (FRANCE)

Pogba injured his knee in pre-season and underwent surgery in September to repair a damaged meniscus.

The 29-year-old resumed training but on Oct. 31 his agent said the midfielder would not return to action for Juventus nor the world champions before the World Cup.

N'GOLO KANTE (FRANCE)

The Chelsea midfielder suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury that has restricted him to two league appearances this season. He will be sidelined for four months after undergoing surgery.