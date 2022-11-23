 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022 | What now for Lionel Messi and Argentina?

Rudraneil Sengupta
Nov 23, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST

The loss to Saudi Arabia could inspire Argentina to shrug off the disappointment and find even greater form. Or it could break them, stop them from playing freely and with joy. The second path is more likely.

Argentina’s lack of midfield control and creativity in their opening game may not signal just one off-colour day, but a deeper reality that may have been hidden under a band-aid called Messi. (Image: Twitter/@WeAreMessi)

It really shouldn’t be so, but if the name Lionel Messi conjures in your mind a floppy-haired boy-man doing nearly impossible things on the football field in a Barcelona jersey, it probably also throws up an alternate image: of a visibly diminished player walking around with his shoulders slumped and his head bowed, wearing the blue-and-white of Argentina.

It’s that familiar scene that came back to haunt Argentina in their opening match of the World Cup, where they were handed, arguably, the most upsetting defeat in their footballing history, 2-1 down to Saudi Arabia.

What went wrong? Where do Argentina go from here? Will Messi’s lifelong dream of winning football’s ultimate prize for his country go unfulfilled yet again?

None of those questions have easy answers. The first one is the hardest. Here is a team that was on a 35-game unbeaten streak, with all players—from young rookie talent like Julian Alvarez to those on their final mission like Messi or Angel di Mariaclicking together in devastating fashion. They were, safe to say, on everyone’s list of favourites to win the tournament in Qatar. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, had one of the weakest records at the World Cup of any team: No wins in 1998, 2002, 2006; did not qualify for 2010 and 2014; one win in 2018.