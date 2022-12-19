 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: What led to over 50 brands betting on JioCinema and Sports18

Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST

Marketers said that football which is the second most followed sport in India is a good avenue for brands to invest their money.

Representative image (Source: AP)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 held India's attention with 40 billion minutes of watch time being clocked across TV and digital. The high viewer interest spelled good news for the brands that partnered with the TV channel Sports18 and streaming platform JioCinema.

More than 50 brands including Amul, Mahindra, Visa, Intel, and State Bank of India (SBI) among others, across e-commerce, banking, financial services, auto, fashion, hospitality, and fintech came on board as sponsors of the football tournament.

"Not just fans but brands that partnered with the world’s most prestigious football tournament on JioCinema and Sports18 garnered recall like never before," said Sports18 in a release.

Mahindra was signed as presenting partner for the live broadcast of FIFA World Cup 2022 and brands including Visa, Cakezone, Black & White, AM/NS India, Amul, Intel, SBI, and Spartan Poker were roped in as associate sponsors.

Brands on their association with FIFA World Cup 2022 noted that the tournament's global reach, India's growing interest in football, and primetime airing of many FIFA matches were some of the key reasons to join hands with Sports18 to come on board as a FIFA sponsor.

Advertisers said that they expected an increase in awareness, recall, and user base by featuring during the tournament.