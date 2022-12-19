FIFA World Cup 2022: What led to over 50 brands betting on JioCinema and Sports18

The FIFA World Cup 2022 held India's attention with 40 billion minutes of watch time being clocked across TV and digital. The high viewer interest spelled good news for the brands that partnered with the TV channel Sports18 and streaming platform JioCinema.

More than 50 brands including Amul, Mahindra, Visa, Intel, and State Bank of India (SBI) among others, across e-commerce, banking, financial services, auto, fashion, hospitality, and fintech came on board as sponsors of the football tournament.

"Not just fans but brands that partnered with the world’s most prestigious football tournament on JioCinema and Sports18 garnered recall like never before," said Sports18 in a release.

Mahindra was signed as presenting partner for the live broadcast of FIFA World Cup 2022 and brands including Visa, Cakezone, Black & White, AM/NS India, Amul, Intel, SBI, and Spartan Poker were roped in as associate sponsors.

Brands on their association with FIFA World Cup 2022 noted that the tournament's global reach, India's growing interest in football, and primetime airing of many FIFA matches were some of the key reasons to join hands with Sports18 to come on board as a FIFA sponsor.

Advertisers said that they expected an increase in awareness, recall, and user base by featuring during the tournament.

Amul pointed out that for brands, FIFA World Cup 2022 brought to the table heightened visibility during the tournament and the attention of the Gen Z audience. The free streaming of the football tournament on the JioCinema app was also a big draw for brands. Amul in an earlier interview with a publication had said that Viacom18's move to offer the FIFA World Cup without a subscription to viewers will take the football viewership beyond the core fan base of the game in India. Over 110 million viewers streamed FIFA World Cup 2022 on JioCinema, making India one of the highest digital viewership markets for the FIFA World Cup. Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj noted that the biggest focus area for the network was to grow the FIFA World Cup consumption on digital across mobile, tablet, and connected TV devices. Along with increased online video viewership, digital advertising is expected to record high growth when compared to TV. While TV is estimated to grow by 7-8 percent, digital is expected to grow by 20-25 percent. An executive of an ad agency had pointed out that a property like FIFA World Cup 2022 is value for money for brands collaborating with the digital platform JioCinema, giving brands a recall value in the range of 2X to 3X. Marketers said that football which is the second most followed sport in India is a good avenue for brands to invest their money and for advertisers looking for non-cricketing sporting events, FIFA World Cup 2022 turned out to be a good opportunity. It is also expected that the overall Indian advertising industry growth rate in the last quarter of 2022 will exceed expectations on the back of the football tournament along with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Disclaimer: Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Moneycontrol News

