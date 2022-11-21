Watch: Neymar and Co. bring the party to their training in Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: A video shows the Brazilian players grooving in the dressing room. (Image credit: @futebol_info/Twitter)



Clima do vestirio da Seleo Brasileira antes do primeiro treino no Catar.

Reprodução/CBF pic.twitter.com/bnqDi2HIhH November 20, 2022

The Portuguese phrase "Joga Bonito" loosely translates to "Play Beautifully/The Beautiful Game" in English, which is synonymous with how Brazil plays its football. The South American side has always been associated with flair and beauty while playing its football, which makes it one of the most pleasing teams to watch.

It seems Neymar and Co. have not forgotten these roots as a video shows the players grooving in the dressing room to music and drums before their first training session in Qatar. The Brazilian players can be seen enjoying themselves as they prepare to open their World Cup campaign against fellow Group G side Serbia on Friday (12:30 am IST).

Attack Attack Attack

While Brazil has not displayed the Joga Bonito brand of football in recent years that the likes of Pele, Zico, and Romario popularised, it still has one of the best-attacking teams at the FIFA World Cup. Neymar leads the line that also boasts exciting talent such as Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli, and fans and experts alike are expecting the South Americans to win a record sixth World Cup.

In fact, even the bookmakers Moneycontrol has tracked are also echoing the sentiment, placing Brazil as the team that will likely walk away with the ultimate prize in international football.

Regardless of whether Brazil win or not, fans can be assured the South American will put on a Joga Bonito show that they will remember for a very long time.