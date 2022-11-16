FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 5 players who were snubbed

Representing your country in a World Cup is the pinnacle for any athlete in any sport. And come November 20, the biggest names in football will battle one another in this historic World Cup in their quest for ultimate glory for their teams.

However, some players will not feature in the showpiece event starting Sunday as they have fallen out of favour with the national team managers.

We take a look at a few players who will not play in the World Cup. Do note, we are not taking into account players from teams that haven't qualified. So, we have excluded Italian players.

1) David de Gea - Spain

While Spain may be blessed with a plethora of options, Manchester United's David de Gea is too good a goalkeeper to not play in the FIFA World Cup. The Manchester United shot-stopper's exclusion, while shocking, however, was expected as he did not make it to Spain's provisional 55-man squad that was released a few weeks ago. Manager Luis Enrique has chosen to go a different direction, selecting three keepers in the Spain squad who are younger than de Gea (32). While this may not be the end for the United keeper, a World Cup exclusion could make it harder for de Gea to return to the Spain setup.

2) Sergio Ramos - Spain

Veteran defender Sergio Ramos will not play in his fifth World Cup for Spain. Manager Enrique has opted to go in a different direction for Spain, choosing younger, exciting talent over experienced players who are gaining in age. Ramos is another victim of this policy, and at 36 years old his Spanish career seems to have come to an end. The PSG defender took to social media to show his disappointment at the snub, stating that it was his dream to play in his fifth World Cup.

3) Anthony Martial - France Reigning champion France has decided to leave out mercurial forward Anthony Martial. The Manchester United frontman also missed out in 2018 when France lifted the World Cup in Moscow. Injuries have interrupted Martial over the last 12 months and despite making a comeback to full fitness recently in the English Premier League, Didier Deschamps has decided to leave him out. 4) Mats Hummels - Germany Germany surprised a few when it dropped defender Mats Hummels from its squad for Qatar. Manager Hansi Flick chose to ignore Hummels for a spot in the team despite the Borussia Dortmund Centre-Back's fine form for his club in the Bundesliga. Just like many other teams, Germany is also backing younger stars and Hummels at 33 might be nearing the end of his international career. 5) Ivan Toney - England Brentford striker Ivan Toney surprisingly didn't make the cut for Gareth Southgate's squad. Toney has been in excellent form and even made a statement last weekend when he scored twice against Premier League champion Manchester City to secure three points for his club. He celebrated by pressing his fingers against his ears in an apparent dig at being snubbed for the Qatar World Cup.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

