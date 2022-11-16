 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 5 injured players

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 16, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Nothing can be crueller in world football than missing out on a World Cup through an injury.

Some of the best players will be putting on a show at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as 32 teams go head-to-head for the top prize in international football. However, there are a few star names that won't be gracing Qatar due to unfortunate injuries.

We take a look at some of the best players fans will miss in the month-long tournament.

1) Paul Pogba - France

There isn't a name bigger than Paul Pogba on this list. The mercurial Juventus midfielder has not played a single game in the 2022/23 season after injuring his knee in the summer. He underwent surgery to repair the torn meniscus and will not be available for France's defence of the World Cup title.

2) Reece James - England

Reece James was touted as England's first-choice Right Back

for Gareth Southgate's men, fending off some tough competition for the spot. However, the Chelsea defender's World Cup dream came down crashing in October after he injured his knee against Italian side AC Milan in the Champions League. England will sorely miss the 22-year-old at Qatar.