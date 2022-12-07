 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: The records Portugal broke in Swiss demolition

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 07, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: A Ronaldo-sans Portugal hit six past Switzerland and sealed the final spot in the quarterfinals, setting up a last-8 date against Morocco.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo watches the match from the substitutes bench.

The biggest talking point in the final Round-of-16 clash between Portugal and Switzerland happened an hour before kick-off. Coach Fernando Santos dropped superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from the Portuguese starting XI and drafted in a player who has only played 33 minutes of international football prior to last night's match.

And that decision was vindicated as Gonçalo Ramos bagged a treble of goals in his first World Cup start and Portugal comprehensively beat Switzerland 6-1 to become the final entrant to the quarterfinals stage.

Match Report: Ramos scores sensational hat-trick

Let us look at some of the records Portugal broke in the process of its Swiss victory.

Cristiano streak broken

Last night's relegation to the bench meant that Cristiano Ronaldo did not start a game for Portugal at a major tournament for the first time since Euro 2008, ending a 31-game streak. The opponent in that game was also Switzerland, who won that game 2-0.