FIFA World Cup 2022: The records Portugal broke in Swiss demolition

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo watches the match from the substitutes bench.

The biggest talking point in the final Round-of-16 clash between Portugal and Switzerland happened an hour before kick-off. Coach Fernando Santos dropped superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from the Portuguese starting XI and drafted in a player who has only played 33 minutes of international football prior to last night's match.

And that decision was vindicated as Gonçalo Ramos bagged a treble of goals in his first World Cup start and Portugal comprehensively beat Switzerland 6-1 to become the final entrant to the quarterfinals stage.

Match Report: Ramos scores sensational hat-trick

Let us look at some of the records Portugal broke in the process of its Swiss victory.

Cristiano streak broken

Last night's relegation to the bench meant that Cristiano Ronaldo did not start a game for Portugal at a major tournament for the first time since Euro 2008, ending a 31-game streak. The opponent in that game was also Switzerland, who won that game 2-0.

Ramos Vindication



Picture of Ronaldo looking so sad after Ramos scored a Hattrick tonight. pic.twitter.com/R2B1salriV

— Idris (@Crhedrys) December 6, 2022

It took Gonçalo Ramos all of 17 minutes to repay coach Santos's faith in him as he opened the scoring for Portugal with a fierce shot from close range. That strike meant that he scored more goals for Portugal in FIFA World Cup knockout matches than Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 0 goals in 514 minutes in knockout matches. Ramos ended up adding two more to his tally and it looks unlikely Ronaldo could match that.

Veteran warrior

Ronaldo's good friend and former Real Madrid teammate Pepe became the oldest ever player to score in a knockout stage game at the ripe age of 39 years & 283 days old. The defender headed in a fierce header in the 33rd minute to make it 2-0 for Portugal.



Quick reminder: Pepe will turn 40 in February. What a great leader. #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/JOJI2M5hM0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 6, 2022



Talisman

Manchester United midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes assisted Pepe's headed goal and took his goal contribution tally to five (2 goals, 3 assists) at the FIFA World Cup 2022. This is the most by a Portuguese player in a single edition of a FIFA World Cup since 1966 (10 Eusébio & 6 José Torres).

Beginner's expertise

Ramos became the first player in the history of the FIFA World Cup to score a hat-trick on his first start since Miroslav Klose did so for Germany in 2002.

Gonçalo Ramos is the first player to score a hat-trick on his first #FIFAWorldCup start since Miroslav Klose for Germany in 2002.

Goal glut

The eight matches in this year's Round-of-16 saw teams score a combined 28 goals, which is the most for the pre-quarter final stage in a single edition since the 1986 FIFA World Cup. This goal tally is exclusive of the goals scored in a penalty shootout.

The Portugal vs Switzerland match contributed 7 goals out of those 28 strikes.