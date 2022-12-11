 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tearful Ronaldo leaves with World Cup dream in tatters

AFP
Dec 11, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: The Portuguese forward, 37, may never have another chance to win football's biggest trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Morocco.

Cristiano Ronaldo left the World Cup in tears on Saturday, walking off down the tunnel with his dreams of winning the trophy in tatters.

Morocco earned a shock 1-0 quarter-final victory over Portugal, the north Africans' joy the stark opposite of Ronaldo's misery.

The Portuguese forward, 37, may never have another chance to win the game's biggest trophy, and his World Cup exit was especially bitter as he started the game as a substitute.

With another result Ronaldo might have celebrated levelling the all-time men's international appearance record with his 196th Portugal cap, but his final minutes were desperate.

As soon as the final whistle blew, Ronaldo left, heading down the tunnel with tears streaming down his face, ignoring the Morocco players rushing to their fans to celebrate.

Also read: Morocco reaches FIFA World Cup semifinals, stuns Portugal 1-0