FIFA World Cup 2022: Sportswashing allegations, human rights violations and all that's not well

Deepansh Duggal
Dec 11, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST

What happened to the thousands of cans of beer official sponsor Budweiser sent to Qatar, and more serious questions over human rights violations, bending FIFA rules and sportswashing.

A plane flies over the Crescent Tower Lusail during sunrise in Lusail, Qatar, Thursday.

“The on-ground situation in Qatar is great. You see the fans, the World Cup fever and the excitement. But there is more to it than meets the eye”, says Arup Soans who was the chief marketing officer of 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup held in India.

Soans, who has been associated with FIFA multiple times in a professional capacity, played an important role in making India’s first FIFA World Cup the "most-attended youth tournament event ever".

Interested in the backend of how the big event was organised, Soans has been talking to workers as well as organisers. Asked his opinion on whether Qatar is using the 2022 FIFA World Cup to sportswash its image, Soans says: "This is certainly possible."

Sportwashing, or using sports to improve an individual, company or nation's tarnished reputation, isn't a new idea, though it has been bandied about more frequently of late - especially in the context of tournaments like the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the LIV Golf tournament that in Saudi Arabia (October 14-16, 2022).

The 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia, 2008 Summer Olympics in China were seen as prime examples of sportswashing by some. Qatar, too, is being accused of the same by many human rights groups.

Soans adds “The people who are working there only know what they are supposed to know. The workers didn’t have answers to a lot of questions that I asked them - especially the ones on human rights violations”.