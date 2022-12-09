FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain, Germany make managerial decisions

Spain has sacked manager Luis Enrique after the European powerhouse's elimination at the hands of Morocco in the Round of 16, with the side's U-21 manager Luis de la Fuente taking over from the former Barcelona manager. Meanwhile, Germany has not punished its manager for a group-stage exit as Hansi Flick will lead the side until at least the 2024 European Championships, which the country will host.

The former Bayern Munich manager kept his job despite overseeing a poor campaign that saw Germany lose to Japan in the opening game before crashing out of the tournament altogether in the first round. This exit was the second consecutive time the Germans were sent home packing after they were eliminated by South Korea in Russia 2018.

The death knell for Luis Enrique came after Morocco pulled off an upset by beating his side in the penalty shootout, in which Spain missed all three of its penalties. Enrique became the fourth manager to get sacked after their teams were eliminated at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Spanish team's official Twitter account put out a statement that read:

"The RFEF thanks Luis Enrique and the entire technical staff for their work at the helm of the national team over the last few years. The RFEF sports management has sent the president a report in which it is determined that a new project for the Spanish national football team should start, with the aim of developing what they have achieved so far thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and his team." Faith in Flick

The German football federation has said that it has full faith in its coach after having a 'constructive' and friendly' conversation with Flick, and that he is the right man to lead Germany at the 2024 European Championships.

The President of the federation, Bernd Neuendorf, said: "Together we are convinced that the 2024 European Championships here at home presents an enormous opportunity for football in Germany. Our aim is to make this tournament a sporting success. We have full faith that Hansi Flick, along with his team, will together be able to meet this challenge." Post the discussion with the federation, Hansi Flick was quoted as saying: “My coaching team and I are looking forward to the European Championship here in Germany with optimism. As a team, we can achieve a lot more than what we showed in Qatar. We missed out on a big opportunity there, and we will learn our lessons from the experience. I have faith in the path discussed together with Bernd Neuendorf and Aki Watzke today. We all would like to bring the whole of Germany together behind the national team for the home European Championship in 2024.”

