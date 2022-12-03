FIFA World Cup 2022: Silence as protest and official response in Qatar

With the group stage of the World Cup behind us, and half the teams progressing to the knockout stages of the first-ever winter Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar, a distinct theme has marked proceedings up until now. While the tournament’s official motto is “Now Is All”, the unspoken theme that has emerged in the first two weeks is silence.

Ironically, the silence started shortly after a bizarre monologue by FIFA president Gianni Infantino a day before the tournament kicked off. In an hour-long speech, he claimed a lot of things, including the strange, emotional and outright incorrect. He said, “Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker…”

Since then, there has been silence on all questions that have been raised about the tournament, its hosts and FIFA. And there are plenty of questions on plenty of issues, not even taking into account the questions over how Qatar came to win the bid for the World Cup in the first place—Infantino is right in saying, “It’s not easy every day to read all these critics of decisions that were taken 10 years ago when none of us was there.”

However, unlike the awarding of the tournament to Qatar, the questions over the hosts’ human rights records, labour deaths, harsh working conditions, free speech and Qatar’s stance on homosexuality and the LGBTQ+ community and their way of dealing with any kind of dissent are very much in the present. And there have been many questions from all quarters, including players and federations. And FIFA and the Qatari Supreme Organising Committee have dealt with those questions with silence. In fact, silence was recommended, even ordered, for everyone—fans, media, players, activists, everyone—and focus on football prescribed.

When a few captains, including England’s Harry Kane and Wales’ Gareth Bale, wanted to wear the OneLove rainbow-coloured armbands in support of inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ people, they were quickly silenced, not by the Qatari Supreme Organising Committee or the Qatari government, but by FIFA with a veiled threat of a possible yellow card for simply wearing an armband, which is routine in other football games, including FIFA’s own. It worked and the OneLove rainbow armband has not been seen in this World Cup at all. Silence was achieved, again.

While both the hosts and FIFA have successfully used silence to their advantage while dealing with uncomfortable issues and forced others to stay silent, two teams—Iran and Germany—used the same weapon against FIFA and to make, perhaps, the strongest statement in this World Cup. Both teams were knocked out in the group stages and that means we won’t see how they would have registered their discontent and protest further in this tournament, but while they were around, they used silence effectively to support what they believe in, to show that they are willing to do the right thing. The German team posed for the customary pre-match team photograph with one hand covering their mouths mocking FIFA and the hosts’ efforts to silence anyone who doesn’t stick to their script. The German federation is also exploring legal action against FIFA for the armband mandate.

As for Iran, the footballers went out on a limb for something bigger than football. Their nation is witnessing a suppression of protests by women which were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by the country’s morality police for not wearing her hijab properly. While Iranian women in the stands in Qatar have made known their support for the protestors in Iran in the most audible and visible way possible, the Iranian footballers bowed their heads and remained silent when their national anthem was playing in the stadium for their opening game against the US. It was a powerful gesture fraught with risk not just for themselves but for their family members too. This was, arguably, the most poignant moment of the group stages. FIFA and the hosts have managed to silence an army of mediapersons, activists, migrant labours and most of the 32 teams, but two teams used that very silence not only against FIFA and the Qatar Supreme Organising Committee, but also to stand with the women in Iran on a global stage.

Shrenik Avlani is an independent editor, writer and journalist, and co-author of 'The ShivFit Way', a book on functional fitness.

