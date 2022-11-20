 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule, dates, timings and how to watch

Nov 20, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off today in Qatar after months of anticipation. Here's all you need to know about the football tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place between November 20 to December 18.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off today in Qatar after months of anticipation. The football tournament will open with hosts Qatar facing off against Ecuador. All in all, 32 teams will battle it out for the trophy over the course of nearly one month. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will run between November 20 to December 18 in Qatar, where 8 world-class stadiums have been constructed or thoroughly renovated to host the international football championship.

The opening match between Qatar and Ecuador will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium at 9.30 PM IST. Ahead of the opening match on Sunday, a glitzy fireworks ceremony stunned fans on the waterfront in Doha on Saturday night.

Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022:

FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine