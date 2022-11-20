FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule, dates, timings and how to watch

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off today in Qatar after months of anticipation. The football tournament will open with hosts Qatar facing off against Ecuador. All in all, 32 teams will battle it out for the trophy over the course of nearly one month. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will run between November 20 to December 18 in Qatar, where 8 world-class stadiums have been constructed or thoroughly renovated to host the international football championship.
The opening match between Qatar and Ecuador will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium at 9.30 PM IST. Ahead of the opening match on Sunday, a glitzy fireworks ceremony stunned fans on the waterfront in Doha on Saturday night.
Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022:
FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Australia/UAE/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 in India
You can watch the FIFA World Cup on Sports18 which will telecast all matches. Alternatively, the matches will also be streamed for free on Jio Cinema.
FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule
The tournament will run from November 20 to December 18.
Group stage: November 20 - December 2
Round of 16: December 3-6
Quarterfinals: December 9-10
Semifinals: December 13-14
Third-place match: December 17
Final: December 18
Here is the full match schedule with India timings:
November 20
Qatar vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST
November 21
England vs Iran - 6:30 PM IST
Senegal vs Netherlands - 9:30 PM IST
November 22
USA vs Wales/Scotland/Ukraine - 12:30 AM IST
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - 3:30 PM IST
Denmark vs Tunisia - 6:30 PM IST
Mexico vs Poland - 9:30 PM IST
November 23
France vs UAE/Australia/Peru - 12:30 AM IST
Morocco vs Croatia - 3:30 PM IST
Germany vs Japan - 6:30 PM IST
Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand - 9:30 PM IST
November 24
Belgium vs Canada - 12:30 AM IST
Switzerland vs Cameroon - 3:30 PM IST
Uruguay vs South Korea - 6:30 PM IST
Portugal vs Ghana - 9:30 PM IST
November 25
Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30 AM IST
Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs Iran - 3:30 PM IST
Qatar vs Senegal - 6:30 PM IST
Netherlands vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST
November 26
England vs USA - 12:30 AM IST
Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru - 3:30 PM IST
Poland vs Saudi Arabia - 6:30 PM IST
France vs Denmark - 9:30 PM IST
November 27
Argentina vs Mexico - 12:30 PM IST
Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand - 3:30 PM IST
Belgium vs Morocco - 6:30 PM IST
Croatia vs Canada - 9:30 PM IST
November 28
Spain vs Germany - 12:30 PM IST
Cameroon vs Serbia - 3:30 PM IST
South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM IST
Brazil vs Switzerland - 9:30 PM IST
November 29
Portugal vs Uruguay - 12:30 AM IST
Ecuador vs Senegal - 8:30 PM IST
Netherlands vs Qatar - 8:30 PM IST
November 30
Iran vs USA - 12:30 AM IST
Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs England - 12:30 AM IST
Tunisia vs France - 8:30 PM IST
UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark - 8:30 PM IST
December 1
Poland vs Argentina - 12:30 AM IST
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - 12:30 AM IST
Canada vs Morocco - 8:30 PM IST
Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30 PM IST
December 2
Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany - 12:30 AM IST
Japan vs Spain - 12:30 AM IST
Ghana vs Uruguay - 8:30 PM IST
South Korea vs Portugal - 8:30 PM IST
December 3
Cameroon vs Brazil - 12:30 AM IST
Serbia vs Switzerland - 12:30 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 knockouts schedule
Saturday, December 3
1A vs 2B - 8:30 PM IST
Sunday, December 4
1C vs 2D - 12:30 AM IST
1D vs 2C - 8:30 PM IST
Monday, December 5
1B vs 2A - 12:30 AM IST
1E vs 2F - 8:30 PM IST
Tuesday, December 6
1G vs 2H - 12:30 AM IST
1F vs 2E - 8:30 PM IST
Wednesday, December 7
1H vs 2G - 12:30 AM IST
Friday, December 9
Quarter-final 1 - 8:30 PM IST
Saturday, December 10
Quarter-final 2 - 12:30 AM IST
Quarter-final 3 - 8:30 PM IST
Sunday, December 11
Quarter-final 4 - 12:30 AM IST
Wednesday, December 14
Semi-final 1 - 12:30 AM IST
Thursday, December 15
Semi-final 2 - 12:30 AM IST
Saturday, December 17
3rd Place Play-off - 8:30 PM IST
Sunday, December 18
FIFA World Cup 2022 final - 8:30 PM IST
This is the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup. Fans and football experts alike have predicted the usual suspects to reach the semifinals and while opinions are divided, the likes of Argentina, Brazil, and France have all been tipped to win the World Cup.