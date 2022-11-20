FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule, dates, timings and how to watch

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off today in Qatar after months of anticipation. The football tournament will open with hosts Qatar facing off against Ecuador. All in all, 32 teams will battle it out for the trophy over the course of nearly one month. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will run between November 20 to December 18 in Qatar, where 8 world-class stadiums have been constructed or thoroughly renovated to host the international football championship.

The opening match between Qatar and Ecuador will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium at 9.30 PM IST. Ahead of the opening match on Sunday, a glitzy fireworks ceremony stunned fans on the waterfront in Doha on Saturday night.

Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022:

FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland Group D: France, Australia/UAE/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 in India You can watch the FIFA World Cup on Sports18 which will telecast all matches. Alternatively, the matches will also be streamed for free on Jio Cinema. FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule The tournament will run from November 20 to December 18. Group stage: November 20 - December 2 Round of 16: December 3-6 Quarterfinals: December 9-10 Semifinals: December 13-14 Third-place match: December 17 Final: December 18 Here is the full match schedule with India timings: November 20 Qatar vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST November 21 England vs Iran - 6:30 PM IST Senegal vs Netherlands - 9:30 PM IST November 22 USA vs Wales/Scotland/Ukraine - 12:30 AM IST Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - 3:30 PM IST Denmark vs Tunisia - 6:30 PM IST Mexico vs Poland - 9:30 PM IST November 23 France vs UAE/Australia/Peru - 12:30 AM IST Morocco vs Croatia - 3:30 PM IST Germany vs Japan - 6:30 PM IST Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand - 9:30 PM IST November 24 Belgium vs Canada - 12:30 AM IST Switzerland vs Cameroon - 3:30 PM IST Uruguay vs South Korea - 6:30 PM IST Portugal vs Ghana - 9:30 PM IST November 25 Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30 AM IST Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs Iran - 3:30 PM IST Qatar vs Senegal - 6:30 PM IST Netherlands vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST November 26 England vs USA - 12:30 AM IST Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru - 3:30 PM IST Poland vs Saudi Arabia - 6:30 PM IST France vs Denmark - 9:30 PM IST November 27 Argentina vs Mexico - 12:30 PM IST Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand - 3:30 PM IST Belgium vs Morocco - 6:30 PM IST Croatia vs Canada - 9:30 PM IST November 28 Spain vs Germany - 12:30 PM IST Cameroon vs Serbia - 3:30 PM IST South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM IST Brazil vs Switzerland - 9:30 PM IST November 29 Portugal vs Uruguay - 12:30 AM IST Ecuador vs Senegal - 8:30 PM IST Netherlands vs Qatar - 8:30 PM IST November 30 Iran vs USA - 12:30 AM IST Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs England - 12:30 AM IST Tunisia vs France - 8:30 PM IST UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark - 8:30 PM IST December 1 Poland vs Argentina - 12:30 AM IST Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - 12:30 AM IST Canada vs Morocco - 8:30 PM IST Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30 PM IST December 2 Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany - 12:30 AM IST Japan vs Spain - 12:30 AM IST Ghana vs Uruguay - 8:30 PM IST South Korea vs Portugal - 8:30 PM IST December 3 Cameroon vs Brazil - 12:30 AM IST Serbia vs Switzerland - 12:30 AM IST FIFA World Cup 2022 knockouts schedule Saturday, December 3 1A vs 2B - 8:30 PM IST Sunday, December 4 1C vs 2D - 12:30 AM IST 1D vs 2C - 8:30 PM IST Monday, December 5 1B vs 2A - 12:30 AM IST 1E vs 2F - 8:30 PM IST Tuesday, December 6 1G vs 2H - 12:30 AM IST 1F vs 2E - 8:30 PM IST Wednesday, December 7 1H vs 2G - 12:30 AM IST Friday, December 9 Quarter-final 1 - 8:30 PM IST Saturday, December 10 Quarter-final 2 - 12:30 AM IST Quarter-final 3 - 8:30 PM IST Sunday, December 11 Quarter-final 4 - 12:30 AM IST Wednesday, December 14 Semi-final 1 - 12:30 AM IST Thursday, December 15 Semi-final 2 - 12:30 AM IST Saturday, December 17 3rd Place Play-off - 8:30 PM IST Sunday, December 18 FIFA World Cup 2022 final - 8:30 PM IST This is the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup. Fans and football experts alike have predicted the usual suspects to reach the semifinals and while opinions are divided, the likes of Argentina, Brazil, and France have all been tipped to win the World Cup.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE