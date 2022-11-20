FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule, dates, timings and how to watch

FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place between November 20 to December 18.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off today in Qatar after months of anticipation. The football tournament will open with hosts Qatar facing off against Ecuador. All in all, 32 teams will battle it out for the trophy over the course of nearly one month. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will run between November 20 to December 18 in Qatar, where 8 world-class stadiums have been constructed or thoroughly renovated to host the international football championship.

The opening match between Qatar and Ecuador will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium at 9.30 PM IST. Ahead of the opening match on Sunday, a glitzy fireworks ceremony stunned fans on the waterfront in Doha on Saturday night.

Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022:

FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia/UAE/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 in India

You can watch the FIFA World Cup on Sports18 which will telecast all matches. Alternatively, the matches will also be streamed for free on Jio Cinema.

FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule

The tournament will run from November 20 to December 18.

Group stage: November 20 - December 2

Round of 16: December 3-6

Quarterfinals: December 9-10

Semifinals: December 13-14

Third-place match: December 17

Final: December 18

Here is the full match schedule with India timings:

November 20

Qatar vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST

November 21

England vs Iran - 6:30 PM IST

Senegal vs Netherlands - 9:30 PM IST

November 22

USA vs Wales/Scotland/Ukraine - 12:30 AM IST

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - 3:30 PM IST

Denmark vs Tunisia - 6:30 PM IST

Mexico vs Poland - 9:30 PM IST

November 23

France vs UAE/Australia/Peru - 12:30 AM IST

Morocco vs Croatia - 3:30 PM IST

Germany vs Japan - 6:30 PM IST

Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand - 9:30 PM IST

November 24

Belgium vs Canada - 12:30 AM IST

Switzerland vs Cameroon - 3:30 PM IST

Uruguay vs South Korea - 6:30 PM IST

Portugal vs Ghana - 9:30 PM IST

November 25

Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30 AM IST

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs Iran - 3:30 PM IST

Qatar vs Senegal - 6:30 PM IST

Netherlands vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST

November 26

England vs USA - 12:30 AM IST

Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru - 3:30 PM IST

Poland vs Saudi Arabia - 6:30 PM IST

France vs Denmark - 9:30 PM IST

November 27

Argentina vs Mexico - 12:30 PM IST

Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand - 3:30 PM IST

Belgium vs Morocco - 6:30 PM IST

Croatia vs Canada - 9:30 PM IST

November 28

Spain vs Germany - 12:30 PM IST

Cameroon vs Serbia - 3:30 PM IST

South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM IST

Brazil vs Switzerland - 9:30 PM IST

November 29

Portugal vs Uruguay - 12:30 AM IST

Ecuador vs Senegal - 8:30 PM IST

Netherlands vs Qatar - 8:30 PM IST

November 30

Iran vs USA - 12:30 AM IST

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs England - 12:30 AM IST

Tunisia vs France - 8:30 PM IST

UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark - 8:30 PM IST

December 1

Poland vs Argentina - 12:30 AM IST

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - 12:30 AM IST

Canada vs Morocco - 8:30 PM IST

Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30 PM IST

December 2

Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany - 12:30 AM IST

Japan vs Spain - 12:30 AM IST

Ghana vs Uruguay - 8:30 PM IST

South Korea vs Portugal - 8:30 PM IST

December 3

Cameroon vs Brazil - 12:30 AM IST

Serbia vs Switzerland - 12:30 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 knockouts schedule

Saturday, December 3

1A vs 2B - 8:30 PM IST

Sunday, December 4

1C vs 2D - 12:30 AM IST

1D vs 2C - 8:30 PM IST

Monday, December 5

1B vs 2A - 12:30 AM IST

1E vs 2F - 8:30 PM IST

Tuesday, December 6

1G vs 2H - 12:30 AM IST

1F vs 2E - 8:30 PM IST

Wednesday, December 7

1H vs 2G - 12:30 AM IST

Friday, December 9

Quarter-final 1 - 8:30 PM IST

Saturday, December 10

Quarter-final 2 - 12:30 AM IST

Quarter-final 3 - 8:30 PM IST

Sunday, December 11

Quarter-final 4 - 12:30 AM IST

Wednesday, December 14

Semi-final 1 - 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, December 15

Semi-final 2 - 12:30 AM IST

Saturday, December 17

3rd Place Play-off - 8:30 PM IST

Sunday, December 18

FIFA World Cup 2022 final - 8:30 PM IST