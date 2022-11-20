English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule, dates, timings and how to watch

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off today in Qatar after months of anticipation. Here's all you need to know about the football tournament.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 20, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST
    FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place between November 20 to December 18.

    FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place between November 20 to December 18.

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off today in Qatar after months of anticipation. The football tournament will open with hosts Qatar facing off against Ecuador. All in all, 32 teams will battle it out for the trophy over the course of nearly one month. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will run between November 20 to December 18 in Qatar, where 8 world-class stadiums have been constructed or thoroughly renovated to host the international football championship.

    The opening match between Qatar and Ecuador will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium at 9.30 PM IST. Ahead of the opening match on Sunday, a glitzy fireworks ceremony stunned fans on the waterfront in Doha on Saturday night.

    Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022:

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups

    Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

    Related stories

    Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

    Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

    Group D: France, Australia/UAE/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

    Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

    Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

    Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

    Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

    How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 in India

    You can watch the FIFA World Cup on Sports18 which will telecast all matches. Alternatively, the matches will also be streamed for free on Jio Cinema.

    FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule

    The tournament will run from November 20 to December 18.

    Group stage: November 20 - December 2

    Round of 16: December 3-6

    Quarterfinals: December 9-10

    Semifinals: December 13-14

    Third-place match: December 17

    Final: December 18

    Here is the full match schedule with India timings:

    November 20

    Qatar vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST

    November 21

    England vs Iran - 6:30 PM IST

    Senegal vs Netherlands - 9:30 PM IST

    November 22

    USA vs Wales/Scotland/Ukraine - 12:30 AM IST

    Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - 3:30 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia - 6:30 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland - 9:30 PM IST

    November 23

    France vs UAE/Australia/Peru - 12:30 AM IST

    Morocco vs Croatia - 3:30 PM IST

    Germany vs Japan - 6:30 PM IST

    Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand - 9:30 PM IST

    November 24

    Belgium vs Canada - 12:30 AM IST

    Switzerland vs Cameroon - 3:30 PM IST

    Uruguay vs South Korea - 6:30 PM IST

    Portugal vs Ghana - 9:30 PM IST

    November 25

    Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30 AM IST

    Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs Iran - 3:30 PM IST

    Qatar vs Senegal - 6:30 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST

    November 26

    England vs USA - 12:30 AM IST

    Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru - 3:30 PM IST

    Poland vs Saudi Arabia - 6:30 PM IST

    France vs Denmark - 9:30 PM IST

    November 27

    Argentina vs Mexico - 12:30 PM IST

    Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand - 3:30 PM IST

    Belgium vs Morocco - 6:30 PM IST

    Croatia vs Canada - 9:30 PM IST

    November 28

    Spain vs Germany - 12:30 PM IST

    Cameroon vs Serbia - 3:30 PM IST

    South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM IST

    Brazil vs Switzerland - 9:30 PM IST

    November 29

    Portugal vs Uruguay - 12:30 AM IST

    Ecuador vs Senegal - 8:30 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Qatar - 8:30 PM IST

    November 30

    Iran vs USA - 12:30 AM IST

    Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs England - 12:30 AM IST

    Tunisia vs France - 8:30 PM IST

    UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark - 8:30 PM IST

    December 1

    Poland vs Argentina - 12:30 AM IST

    Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - 12:30 AM IST

    Canada vs Morocco - 8:30 PM IST

    Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30 PM IST

    December 2

    Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany - 12:30 AM IST

    Japan vs Spain - 12:30 AM IST

    Ghana vs Uruguay - 8:30 PM IST

    South Korea vs Portugal - 8:30 PM IST

    December 3

    Cameroon vs Brazil - 12:30 AM IST

    Serbia vs Switzerland - 12:30 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 knockouts schedule

    Saturday, December 3

    1A vs 2B - 8:30 PM IST

    Sunday, December 4

    1C vs 2D - 12:30 AM IST

    1D vs 2C - 8:30 PM IST

    Monday, December 5

    1B vs 2A - 12:30 AM IST

    1E vs 2F - 8:30 PM IST

    Tuesday, December 6

    1G vs 2H - 12:30 AM IST

    1F vs 2E - 8:30 PM IST

    Wednesday, December 7

    1H vs 2G - 12:30 AM IST

    Friday, December 9

    Quarter-final 1 - 8:30 PM IST

    Saturday, December 10

    Quarter-final 2 - 12:30 AM IST

    Quarter-final 3 - 8:30 PM IST

    Sunday, December 11

    Quarter-final 4 - 12:30 AM IST

    Wednesday, December 14

    Semi-final 1 - 12:30 AM IST

    Thursday, December 15

    Semi-final 2 - 12:30 AM IST

    Saturday, December 17

    3rd Place Play-off - 8:30 PM IST

    Sunday, December 18

    FIFA World Cup 2022 final - 8:30 PM IST

    This is the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup. Fans and football experts alike have predicted the usual suspects to reach the semifinals and while opinions are divided, the likes of Argentina, Brazil, and France have all been tipped to win the World Cup.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2022 #Qatar
    first published: Nov 20, 2022 01:31 pm