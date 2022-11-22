FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia's clever tactic that outfoxed Argentina's Messi and Co.

Saudi Arabia pulled off a brilliant 2-1 victory over Argentina after Lionel Messi gave the South Americans the lead from the penalty spot in the 10th minute. The Middle Eastern side did not give up and deployed a risky strategy that paid off eventually.

Despite being a goal down, Saudi Arabia put up a very high defensive line with the aim of trapping the Argentine attackers offside. And the tactic worked as Argentina's attackers were caught offside 10 times in the match, with Laturo Martinez scoring twice only to be denied by the linesman.

So, what is a high defensive line?

A high defensive line is a tactic where the defenders stay higher up in the field when their team is in possession of the ball. This tactic forces the opposite team's attacking players to stay along with the defenders, thereby keeping them far away from the defensive team's goal. This reduces the offensive threat and more importantly induces offsides.

Tactical masterclass

After Messi's penalty, Saudi Arabia held on until halftime before regrouping in the second half to make its move. The Middle East side turned things upside down within the space of 5 minutes thanks to goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari.

In the 48th minute, the Saudi Arabia defender dispossessed Messi before putting Al-Sheri through on goal, who made no mistake with a left-footed strike. That goal, which was the team's first shot in the match, energised the Middle Eastern side, as Al Dawsari scored an absolute blinder of a goal in the 53rd minute to put his team in front.

After going 2-1 up, the Saudis did not ditch their high defensive line strategy and stuck to it until the end. They did endure some nervy moments, as Messi and Di Maria started to influence Argentina's attack with more authority. But the team held on as Argentina slumped to a loss no one saw coming. Read more: World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

Amrit Ramakrishnan

