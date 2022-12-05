 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Sadio Mane magic is the missing ingredient as Senegal sink

Reuters
Dec 05, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST

Defeat on Sunday by England was a sobering reminder of how much Senegal missed Mane's influence as early chances he might have buried were not taken and the 'Lions of Teranga' tamely exited the tournament on the back of a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The devastating loss of Sadio Mane to injury was something Senegal manfully recovered from in reaching the last 16 at the World Cup but it ultimately meant they could go no further.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year was ruled out on the eve of the tournament with a knee injury suffered in Bundesliga action with Bayern Munich, striking what many feared would be a devastating blow to the African champions.

With Mane in their ranks, Senegal were seen as the continent's best hopes of making a mark on the tournament after Africa saw all five representatives fail to get past the first round in Russia four years ago.

Without their 30-year-old talismanic forward, expectations were significantly reduced.

"I said throughout the tournament his absence was a blow to us. It is tough when you lose a player like that," said coach Aliou Cisse after Sunday's defeat.