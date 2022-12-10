 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-finals: In football’s brevity lies its beauty

Dec 10, 2022

Ninety minutes (or in case of extra time, up to 120 minutes) is all it takes. But those 90 minutes pulsate with the agony and ecstasy of 22 players on the field and millions of watching fans.

Neymar’s grief as he stood on the field with tears streaming down his eyes was so palpable, it carried across the seas. (Image: AFP)

Brazil vs Croatia in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup. Leading by a sublime goal scored by their talismanic forward Neymar, just three minutes is all that separated the South American giants from reaching the semi-finals and making a dash for the cup they have already won a record five times. Their fans in the stadium and the millions glued to televisions sets across the world were already celebrating.

Barely 15 minutes later that dream lay shattered as Croatia equalized with minutes to go and then almost inevitably won the penalty shoot-out.

Neymar’s grief as he stood on the field with tears streaming down his eyes was so palpable it carried across the seas.

Football, said one Brazilian great, is life. More. It is life in a blink.

(Image credit: AFP)

Indeed, one reason for the game’s enduring popularity through the years has been its duration. Ninety minutes (or in case of extra time another 30 minutes) is all it takes. But those 90 minutes pulsate with the agony and ecstasy of 22 players on the field and millions of watching fans.