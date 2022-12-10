FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-finals: In football’s brevity lies its beauty

Neymar’s grief as he stood on the field with tears streaming down his eyes was so palpable, it carried across the seas. (Image: AFP)

Brazil vs Croatia in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup. Leading by a sublime goal scored by their talismanic forward Neymar, just three minutes is all that separated the South American giants from reaching the semi-finals and making a dash for the cup they have already won a record five times. Their fans in the stadium and the millions glued to televisions sets across the world were already celebrating.

Barely 15 minutes later that dream lay shattered as Croatia equalized with minutes to go and then almost inevitably won the penalty shoot-out.

Neymar’s grief as he stood on the field with tears streaming down his eyes was so palpable it carried across the seas.

Football, said one Brazilian great, is life. More. It is life in a blink.

Indeed, one reason for the game’s enduring popularity through the years has been its duration. Ninety minutes (or in case of extra time another 30 minutes) is all it takes. But those 90 minutes pulsate with the agony and ecstasy of 22 players on the field and millions of watching fans.

That makes it easy for the players to give their best while retaining their focus. From the spectators’ point of view, it is even more ideal. Taking out a couple of hours over the weekend for a game of football, is probably the best entertainment money can buy.

That's true of cricket as well where the most popular form of the game now is T20 where each side gets an average of one-and-a-half hours to show its mettle. Long-drawn battles, more a test of stamina than anything else, are no longer considered the best form of any sport.

Test cricket which was once played over weeks with a rest day thrown in for good measure, now grabs attention only if there is rapid action and the chance of a result by Day 4. If not, it isn't likely to draw much love.

Even tennis, where attritional battles once made waves, has bowed to the inevitable by introducing tie breakers at 6-6 in all sets including the last one. Till August this year, the final set was allowed to go on till one player emerged victorious. That had its perils. In 2010, the first-round match between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon took more than 11 hours to complete, with Isner finally winning it 70-68 in the final set.

Hockey, the fastest of all major team sports, has become even more watchable in its present format of four quarters of 15 minutes each. Chess, never meant to have an instant version, now has a speed version which lasts barely two minutes. And to think that in 1984, the World Chess Championship between Garry Kasparov and Anatoly Karpov went on for five months, finally ending only on health grounds after 40 draws.

The reasons for this abbreviation of sports are obvious. Once upon a time a weekend game was about the only entertainment available to the working-class male. Today, several simultaneous sources of entertainment beckon. In the time that it takes for a 50-over cricket match, an entire season of Bridgerton can be watched.

The objective of the compression has been to make the sport more exciting which is also why in cricket the boundaries are often pulled in while in hockey the offside rule has been dropped altogether. The modifications have also helped to bring more participants and spectators into the game. Women's cricket, in fact, has taken off in India, thanks to the performance of the team in the T20 and the 50-over World Cup. A shorter duration also means that many more people can play the game. In football, for instance, the office league with 5-a-side teams has been an integral part of the sport for generations. It is the reason why the game has the most engaged audiences.

Indeed, recognising the value of such changes in increasing its reach almost every major sport now has a modified version.

Thus, there is Rugby Sevens, a variation of the game with seven players playing seven-minute halves, instead of the usual 15 players playing 40-minute halves. Similarly, there is a variation of basketball played on a half-court with just three players on each team and also 5-a-side hockey played on a field which is half the size of the normal hockey turf.

These truncated versions also allow some of these sports to be included in mega events like the Olympics which increases the popularity even further.

As ever, commerce is the biggest driver of such changes. Since television audiences now far exceed on-ground spectators, that's what the coverage is geared towards. Advertisers and sponsors want events which keep viewers glued to their television sets or their smartphones.

No one who watched the quarter finals between Argentina and Netherlands where the latter equalized from two goals down in the last seven minutes, could be held guilty of going out for smoke till the final whistle was blown. That’s what makes football the greatest game in the world.