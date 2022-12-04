 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Professional fouls and fake injuries continue to rob football of its charm

Sundeep Khanna
Dec 04, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

In all the world’s top-tier football leagues, penalties are on the rise since referees are now likely to punish the slightest of touches in the box by awarding one.

Perhaps, a bit of the gentleman's spirit that still persists in cricket is what football needs. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

A total of 11 yellow cards were shown during the match between Switzerland and Serbia in a Pool G game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Sure, it was a winner-take-all game, with the Sebians needing a win to advance to the knockout phase. In the event, the Swiss took the honours with a hard -ought 3-2 game which increasingly became more and more ragged as players pushed and shoved each other even as the referee’s whistle was a constant irritant.

It summed up what’s the most pernicious part of modern football: the constant interruptions which disturb the normal rhythm of the game all the while turning the referee (now backed by VAR) into a major protagonist.

A video doing the rounds on social media, shows a football player writhing in pain on the ground, apparently felled by an opposing defender. Seconds later one of his colleagues scores and in the next instant the fallen player, who until then couldn't even raise his head, is now up on his feet racing to celebrate the goal with his colleagues.

Funny as it seems, it encapsulates one of the ugliest aspects of modern football. Faking injuries has become such an integral part of the professional game that top coaches now encourage their players to work on getting a foul in their favour.

Best results are achieved by going down at a feather touch inside the penalty box. With over 75 percent of penalty shots in normal time resulting in goals, many attackers aim just to achieve that by getting into contact with a defender. Not surprisingly, in all the world’s top-tier football leagues, penalties are on the rise since referees are now likely to punish the slightest of touches in the box by awarding one. For added bonus, a successful appeal against a defender can also lead to a red card for the latter.

The genesis of the faked injury lies in the professional foul, a time-honored practice of stopping a marauding forward at any cost, often in subtle ways which don't catch the referee's eye. In the event, the player who's been brought down unfairly has no option but to stay down in the hope that it will draw attention to the foul.