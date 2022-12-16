 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal parts ways with Fernando Santos

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 16, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fernando Santos, 68, lost his job after the team's quarterfinal exit at the hands of Morocco as AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is tipped to take over.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fernando Santos (L) and Jose Mourinho (R)

Another manager loses their job after their team's exit as Fernando Santos has been sacked by Portugal following the team's quarterfinal exit at the hands of Morocco, the Portuguese federation (FPF) announced Thursday. This brings an end to Santos's 8-year tenure after the 68-year--old took over the position in 2014.

He broke Portugal's international trophy drought after guiding the team to the Euro 2016 title after the side beat France in the final, in Paris. After a lukewarm performance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where Portugal was eliminated in the Round-of-16 by Uruguay, he guided Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title in the summer of 2019.

However, despite having a contract that was active until the European Championships in 2024, Santos was removed from his position as head coach as the PFA put out a statement on its website that read: "The Portuguese Football Federation and Fernando Santos agreed to end the highly successful journey that began in September 2014.

"After one of the best participations ever by the National Team in the final stages of the World Cup, in Qatar, FPF and Fernando Santos understand that this is the right time to start a new cycle.

"The FPF Board will now begin the process of choosing the next national coach."

The PFA also tweeted a video where Santos emotionally reflects on his time with the national team.