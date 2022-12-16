FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal parts ways with Fernando Santos

Another manager loses their job after their team's exit as Fernando Santos has been sacked by Portugal following the team's quarterfinal exit at the hands of Morocco, the Portuguese federation (FPF) announced Thursday. This brings an end to Santos's 8-year tenure after the 68-year--old took over the position in 2014.

He broke Portugal's international trophy drought after guiding the team to the Euro 2016 title after the side beat France in the final, in Paris. After a lukewarm performance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where Portugal was eliminated in the Round-of-16 by Uruguay, he guided Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title in the summer of 2019.

However, despite having a contract that was active until the European Championships in 2024, Santos was removed from his position as head coach as the PFA put out a statement on its website that read: "The Portuguese Football Federation and Fernando Santos agreed to end the highly successful journey that began in September 2014.

"After one of the best participations ever by the National Team in the final stages of the World Cup, in Qatar, FPF and Fernando Santos understand that this is the right time to start a new cycle.

"The FPF Board will now begin the process of choosing the next national coach."

The PFA also tweeted a video where Santos emotionally reflects on his time with the national team.

Tough calls Santos has had a tough few weeks at the helm of the Portugal team, where he had to make some tough calls; none tougher than dropping an ageing superstar. After showing his frustration at being substituted in the final group game against South Korea, which Portugal lost 1-0, Ronaldo lost his place in the starting XI for the Round-of-16 encounter against Switzerland. Also Read: Spain, Germany make managerial decisions Santos's decision to bench Ronaldo was vindicated after the latter's replacement, Goncalo Ramos, scored a hat-trick as Portugal thrashed Switzerland 6-1. Report: The records Portugal broke in Swiss demolition Ronaldo was relegated to the bench once again in the quarterfinal game against Morocco but played the second half after coming on in the 51st minute. However, he couldn't do much as Portugal crashed out after a 1-0 defeat. While many criticised Santos's decision to drop Ronaldo, the former Greece manager stuck to his call. He was quoted as saying after the match: "I don't think so, no regrets. I think this was a team which played very well against Switzerland. Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player, he came in when we thought it was necessary, so no regrets. "If we take two persons that were the most upset it is Cristiano Ronaldo and myself. Of course we are upset, but that is part of the job of the coach and the player." The PFA has not decided on the new boss but many reports suggest it could be AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho. Mourinho has a history with Ronaldo, who he managed at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

